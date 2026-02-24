Entebbe Ladies Open beckons for Tanzania golf queen Vicky

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s prominent lady golfer Vicky Elias has confirmed her participation in the upcoming Entebbe Ladies Open, scheduled to take place from February 26 to 28, 2026, at the prestigious Entebbe Club in Uganda.

The tournament, which carries World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) status, is expected to attract top female golfers from across the region and beyond, offering a competitive platform for ranking points and international exposure.

Elias’ entry adds further prestige to the field, given her status as one of Tanzania’s most consistent and accomplished women golfers.

Vicky has built a strong reputation on the regional circuit through disciplined play, technical consistency and mental resilience, qualities that have seen her excel in several international and local competitions.

Her appearance at the Entebbe Ladies Open signals her continued ambition to test herself against high-calibre opposition while improving her WAGR standing.

Speaking ahead of the event, sources close to the golfer said Elias is looking forward to the challenge and views the tournament as an important step in her competitive calendar for 2026.

With the Entebbe Club course known for its scenic beauty, strategic layout and demanding greens, the event is expected to provide a stern test of precision, course management and endurance.

The three-day tournament will bring together elite amateur and emerging professional golfers, making it one of the most anticipated women’s golf events in the East African region.

Beyond individual glory, the competition also plays a key role in strengthening regional golf ties and promoting women’s participation in the sport.

For Tanzania, Vicky’ participation carries national significance. She will be flying the country’s flag on a regional stage, inspiring upcoming female golfers back home and reinforcing Tanzania’s growing presence in competitive golf.

Her involvement also reflects the steady progress of women’s golf in the country, driven by increased exposure to international tournaments.