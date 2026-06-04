AAT earns prestigious FIA Region I championship award

Dar es Salaam. The Automobile Association of Tanzania (AAT), has earned international recognition after being named a FIA Innovation Challenge 2026 / FIA Region I Champion for its groundbreaking road safety initiative aimed at protecting schoolchildren.

The prestigious award was presented by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) during the FIA Region I Spring Meeting held in Budva, Montenegro, placing Tanzania among the continent’s leading innovators in road safety and sustainable mobility.

AAT emerged as one of only three regional champions selected from 34 submissions across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, highlighting the growing influence of Tanzanian-led solutions in addressing global mobility and road safety challenges.

The recognition was awarded for AAT’s flagship project, Safe School Zone 360, an innovative audit and digital monitoring system designed to improve safety around schools through data-driven decision-making and continuous risk assessment.

The initiative builds on AAT’s long-standing commitment to road safety through infrastructure improvements, awareness campaigns and community engagement programmes.

However, Safe School Zone 360 introduces a more comprehensive technology-based approach that allows real-time monitoring of safety conditions around schools.

Through a web-based platform, schools can report hazards and safety concerns as they emerge.

The data collected enables authorities and stakeholders to identify risk hotspots, prioritise interventions and allocate resources more effectively to protect pupils, teachers and surrounding communities.

The project comes at a time when road traffic injuries remain one of the leading causes of death among children and young people worldwide, increasing the need for sustainable and evidence-based safety solutions, particularly in rapidly urbanising areas.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem congratulated AAT on the achievement, describing the initiative as a strong example of how innovation, collaboration and data-driven action can help create safer roads and better protect vulnerable road users.

AAT President Nizar Jivani said the recognition reflects the organisation’s unwavering commitment to child safety and sustainable mobility.

“This recognition demonstrates the importance of investing in practical solutions that directly improve the safety of children on their journey to and from school,” said Jivani.

He added that safer school environments are essential for protecting lives and building safer communities across Tanzania.

For her part, AAT Chief Executive Officer Najma Bahadur Rashid said the award would inspire the organisation to intensify its road safety efforts both within communities and in motorsport activities across the country.

“This recognition challenges us to do even more in promoting road safety.

It is a proud achievement not only for AAT but also for Tanzania,” she said. Najma noted that safety remains a core requirement in all motorsport activities sanctioned by AAT, including the National Rally Championship (NRC).

“No rally event can be staged before organisers submit and meet the required safety measures. Safety is at the heart of everything we do,,” said Najma.

AAT joins fellow Region I champions from Germany and the United Kingdom, with the overall global winner set to be announced later this year during the FIA General Assemblies in Shanghai, China.