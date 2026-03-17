Barker beats Ibenge, Goncalves to February coach of the Month Award

Dar es Salaam. Steve Barker, head coach of Simba SC, has been named the February Coach of the Month in the Tanzania Premier League after guiding his side to a strong run of results during the month.

Barker edged out competition from Pedro Goncalves of Young Africans (Yanga) and Florent Ibenge of Azam FC to claim the prestigious monthly coaching award presented by the Tanzania Football Federation Awards Committee.

During February, Barker guided Simba to two crucial league victories, performances that highlighted the team’s improved organization and tactical discipline.

His side looked composed in both attack and defense, managing matches effectively while collecting maximum points.

A key factor behind Simba’s success during the month was Barker’s tactical flexibility.

The South African tactician showed a strong ability to adapt strategies depending on the opposition, ensuring his team approached every match with a clear plan.

His emphasis on structured buildup play, quick transitions and defensive solidity helped Simba maintain control in difficult encounters.

Simba’s defensive organization stood out as one of the team’s strongest aspects. The backline remained compact and disciplined, making it difficult for opponents to create clear scoring opportunities.

At the same time, the team demonstrated greater efficiency in attack, capitalizing on key chances and maintaining a balanced style of play.

Since taking charge of Simba, Barker has gradually instilled a strong identity within the squad. His focus on discipline, teamwork and game management has improved the team’s consistency and competitiveness in the league.

Players have responded well to his approach, with performances showing increased confidence and cohesion.

Despite Barker’s success, his rivals also enjoyed positive results during the same period. Goncalves maintained Yanga at the top of the league standings, while Ibenge guided Azam FC through a series of competitive matches that kept them firmly in the title conversation.

However, Barker’s perfect record in February and Simba’s tactical efficiency ultimately gave him the edge in the final assessment.

The recognition highlights Barker’s growing influence in Tanzanian football and Simba’s rising momentum in the title race.