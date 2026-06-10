Coaches, players raise alarm over congested football calendar

Dar es Salaam. Premier League coaches and players have voiced concern over the increasingly congested football calendar, warning that the delayed conclusion of the 2025/26 season is denying players adequate rest and compromising preparations for the next campaign.

They argue that the extended season not only reduces recovery time but also affects clubs' planning, pre-season programmes and finances, with teams forced to shoulder additional costs to keep players in camp for longer periods.

Their concerns come after the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) announced that this year's Kagame Cup will be staged from July 18 to August 9.

The regional tournament will conclude less than a month before the preliminary rounds of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup, which are scheduled to kick off on September 4.

For Tanzanian clubs, the calendar presents an even bigger challenge.

The Mainland Premier League season is set to end on June 30, while the CRDB Federation Cup final will be played on July 4, leaving little room for rest before teams begin preparations for regional and continental assignments.

The situation could be further complicated by the Community Shield, traditionally played shortly before the start of a new league season.

Many within the football fraternity believe the current scenario could have been avoided had the season concluded according to the original schedule, which projected a late-May finish before a series of fixture adjustments pushed the campaign deeper into the year.

Coaches and players have now called on the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) to adopt a more efficient fixture calendar next season, arguing that the current schedule has created unnecessary pressure on clubs and athletes alike.

Singida Black Stars coach Muhibu Kanu said both clubs and league authorities share responsibility for the situation, noting that while teams often request postponements due to continental engagements, the league must ensure that the calendar remains manageable.

"When the season ends late, players have very little time to recover. Some finish away fixtures and return directly to camp before travelling home.

They spend weeks living out of suitcases and constantly moving from one assignment to another. It takes a toll on them physically and mentally.

We need to learn from leagues that consistently finish their seasons on time," he said. Dodoma Jiji midfielder Amani Josiah said the impact would largely depend on when the next season begins, but warned that an August kick-off would leave players with minimal recovery time.

"Pre-season preparation is crucial for every club. Coaches need enough time to build balanced squads and improve team chemistry. Players who did not feature regularly also need time to work on their fitness and sharpen their skills. A shortened break affects all of that," he said.

Josiah added that many players make personal plans during the off-season, including weddings, family commitments and holidays that are often arranged months in advance.

"When the season is extended unexpectedly, those plans are disrupted and it becomes difficult to balance football and personal life," he said.

Namungo assistant coach Ngawina Ngawina said inadequate rest could have serious physical and psychological consequences for players.

"Teams involved in CAF competitions may only give players a week off, while others might allow two weeks. When players return to camp so quickly, they are often not fully refreshed. Fatigue can affect performance throughout the season," he said.

Mtibwa Sugar coach Yusuf Chippo said the extent of the problem would depend on the start date of the 2026/27 campaign.

"If the new season begins in September, players will still have some time to rest. But if it starts in August, the break will be very short. Players will have to use that limited time wisely to recover and prepare for another demanding season," he said.

KMC attacking midfielder Daruwesh Saliboko said players must take responsibility for managing their off-season periods professionally.

"Many players spend their holidays playing street football, but professional players elsewhere use the break to completely switch off from the game and allow their bodies to recover. That is something we also need to embrace," he said.