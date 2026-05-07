Dar Youth League resumes with Bulls-Simba clash in spotlight

Dar es Salaam. The 2026 Dar Youth League resumes this weekend at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Ground with four exciting fixtures on the schedule, highlighted by the highly anticipated clash between Bulls Football Academy and Simba SC Youth on Sunday.

The encounter, set for 4pm on May 10, 2026, is expected to be the main attraction of the weekend as two of the competition’s strongest side’s battle for supremacy in the fast-growing youth tournament.

Both teams opened their campaigns impressively, setting the stage for what promises to be an entertaining showdown. Bulls FA announced themselves as title contenders after thrashing Spotlight FA 6-0 in one of the biggest victories of the opening round, while Simba SC Youth showed quality and composure in a 3-1 victory over West FA.

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The weekend fixtures will begin on Saturday, May 9, 2026, with West FA taking on Safari Sports Academy at 2pm before Spotlight FA face Guardian Angels at 4pm.

Action continues on Sunday with Magnet YSA facing New Life Academy at 2pm before attention shifts to the blockbuster tie between Bulls FA and Simba SC Youth later in the day.

More than 170 young footballers are competing in this year’s edition, which features eight teams namely Bulls FC, Simba SC Youth, Magnet YSA, West FA, New Life Academy, Guardian Angels, Spotlight FA and Safari Sports Academy.

The opening round produced exciting and high-scoring matches that underlined the growing quality of grassroots football in Tanzania. Safari Sports Academy defeated New Life Academy 5-2, while Magnet YSA also impressed with a commanding 5-2 victory over Guardian Angels.

Founder of the Dar Youth Cup and Bulls Football Academy, Fina Mango, said the league continues to provide an important platform for nurturing future football stars.

“This league is very important for our young players. It gives them exposure, discipline and a chance to compete at a high level while still developing,” said Mango.

“We are proud, as Bulls, to be part of this initiative because it helps nurture talent that will represent Tanzania in the future.”

Mango added that the Dar Youth League has earned recognition for identifying and grooming talented players, with several participants from previous editions progressing to professional academies and clubs.