Depu beats De Reuck, Nado to clinch Premier League Player of the Month

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) striker Laurindo Dilson Aurelio ‘Depu’ has been named the Mainland Tanzania Premier League Player of the Month for February, capping a superb run of form that has underlined his growing importance to the league leaders.

The Angolan forward stood out in a competitive field that included Rushine De Reuck of Simba and Idd Nado of Azam FC, ultimately emerging as the most impactful player over the month.

Depu’s influence on Yanga’s performances was both decisive and consistent.

He scored two crucial goals in as many matches, directly contributing to maximum points that kept the defending champions firmly at the summit of the standings.

His sharp movement, clinical finishing and intelligent link up play have made him a constant threat to opposition defenses.

Beyond his goal tally, Depu’s all-round contribution set him apart.

He consistently stretched backlines, created space for teammates and pressed tirelessly from the front, qualities that fit perfectly within Yanga’s attacking philosophy.

His work rate and positional awareness have added a new dimension to the team’s forward line, making him a key figure in their title defense.

In this regard, Depu’s ability to deliver in key moments, particularly in tight and high pressure encounters, proved decisive in edging out his rivals.

De Reuck, a commanding presence in Simba’s defense, impressed with his organization and composure at the back, while Nado continued to shine as one of Azam’s most creative forces in midfield.

However, it was Depu’s match winning contributions and attacking consistency that ultimately tipped the scales in his favour.

The recognition further cements Depu’s status as one of the most influential attacking players in the league this season.

Since his arrival at Yanga, he has adapted quickly to the demands of Tanzanian football, seamlessly integrating into the squad and establishing himself as a reliable source of goals. He has so far scored six goals.

As the title race gathers momentum, Yanga will look to Depu to maintain his fine form in the months ahead.