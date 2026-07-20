Mwana FA hails CRDB Bank for nurturing youth talents in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Deputy Minister for Sports, Information, Arts and Culture Hamis Mwinjuma, popularly known as Mwana FA, has commended CRDB Bank for its continued investment in youth development through sports, financial literacy and economic empowerment as part of efforts to promote inclusive economic growth and national development.

Mwinjuma issued the remarks during the finals of the CRDB Bank Nanauka Cup tournament held at Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara Municipality.

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In the final match, Naliendele FC emerged champions after defeating Vigaeni FC 3-0 to lift the trophy and receive a Sh3 million prize.

He said CRDB Bank is a leading financial institution with a vision of empowering young people through sports and arts, noting that the bank has recently supported talent search initiatives for musicians through the Bongo Star Search competition.

“It is encouraging for every stakeholder to see CRDB Bank supporting young people through sports and entertainment. Today we are here in Mtwara witnessing the CRDB Bank Nanauka Cup final, but I understand that the bank sponsors other competitions involving young people. Congratulations to CRDB Bank,” said Mwinjuma.

Following the impressive talents displayed by players during the tournament, which started on June 13, Mwinjuma said Mtwara Region has many promising football talents.

He called on stakeholders to work together to ensure the region gets representation in the Mainland Premier League as a way of promoting and motivating young footballers in the country.

Speaking during the finals, CRDB Bank Acting Director of Retail Banking Mshindo Magimba congratulated all 18 teams from Mtwara Municipality that participated in the tournament.

Magimba said the competition has become an important platform for identifying and developing sporting talents, strengthening community unity, and reaching young people with financial education and economic opportunities.

“At CRDB Bank, we believe young people are an important workforce for national development. That is why we continue to reach them where they are and invest in various sectors, including sports, arts, innovation, entrepreneurship and production, to connect them with opportunities that can improve their economic wellbeing,” said Magimba.

As part of its economic empowerment initiatives, CRDB Bank has so far provided loans worth more than Sh15 trillion to entrepreneurs in various sectors across the country, contributing to business growth, increased incomes and strengthening the national economy.

Magimba said CRDB Bank’s involvement in sports and entertainment is demonstrated through its sponsorship of various competitions and events, including the CRDB Bank Federation Cup, iMbeju-Ndondo Cup, CRDB Bank Taifa Cup, Zuchu-Imbeju Masterclass and CRDB Bank Bongo Star Search, all aimed at creating opportunities for young people.

The tournament was organised by Mtwara Urban Member of Parliament and Minister of State in the President’s Office responsible for Youth Development, Joel Nanauka, as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation among Mtwara residents while providing a platform to discuss development issues affecting the constituency.