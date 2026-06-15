Somali referee denied US entry for World Cup to receive full FIFA fee

Miami. Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was denied entry into the United States ahead of the World Cup, will receive his full tournament fee despite not officiating at the competition, sources have confirmed.

Artan was blocked from entering the US by Customs and Border Protection after the Trump administration said he had alleged links to “suspected members of terror organisations”, a claim that has not been independently verified.

A source familiar with the arrangement said FIFA has committed to paying the referee his full tournament salary even though he will not take part in the event.

The 2025 African Referee of the Year was due to become the first Somali official to feature at football’s global showpiece, marking a historic milestone for his career and country.

However, his journey was cut short at the border, where he was turned back on arrival.

Despite the setback, Artan received a hero’s welcome upon returning home, with supporters praising his rapid rise in international football.

In a show of continued confidence in his abilities, European football governing body UEFA has since appointed him to officiate the UEFA Super Cup clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in August.