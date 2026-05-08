Yanga remain only unbeaten side as TRA United crush Azam FC

Dar es Salaam. TRA United delivered one of the biggest shocks of the Mainland Premier League season after thrashing Azam FC 4-1 at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium on Friday, May 8, 2026, ending the ice cream makers’ impressive unbeaten run.

The victory marked a memorable afternoon for TRA United head coach Etienne Ndayiragije, who was facing his former employers, as his side produced a ruthless attacking display to dismantle one of the league’s strongest teams.

Despite the heavy defeat, Azam FC made a bright start and looked set to continue their fine form after taking an early lead in the seventh minute. Congolese striker Japhte Kitambala calmly slotted home after receiving a well-weighted pass from midfielder Sadio Kanoute.

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The goal silenced the home supporters briefly, but TRA United quickly regrouped and began to pile pressure on the visitors.

Their persistence paid off in the 19th minute when Ally Ng’anzi restored parity with a well-taken finish after a defensive lapse from Azam FC.

The equaliser shifted momentum completely in favour of the hosts, who dominated the remainder of the first half with pace and aggressive attacking football.

DR Congo forward Amy Mapaka then emerged as the star of the match, scoring twice in quick succession to put TRA United firmly in control.

Mapaka netted his first goal in the 41st minute after capitalising on poor defending before striking again three minutes later to complete his brace and hand TRA United a commanding 3-1 lead heading into the halftime break.

Azam FC attempted to recover after the restart and introduced attacking changes in search of goals, but TRA United remained organised defensively and dangerous on the counterattack.

The hosts sealed the emphatic victory in the 64th minute through Ramadhan Salum Chobwedo, who unleashed a powerful long-range strike that beat Azam FC goalkeeper Aishi Manula and sent home fans into celebration.

The result not only ended Azam FC’s unbeaten run but also strengthened TRA United’s confidence as the league campaign approaches its decisive stages.

Azam FC’s defeat now leaves league defending champions Yanga as the only unbeaten side remaining in the Mainland Premier League this season.