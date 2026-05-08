Yanga, Simba and Azam FC face Rule 8 twist in league title race

Dar es Salaam. The NBC Premier League title race could take another dramatic twist today as Azam FC seek to capitalise on Rule 8 of the league regulations when they face TRA United at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha.

Another fixture scheduled for today will see Namungo FC host Mashujaa FC at Majaliwa Stadium in the Lindi Region.

The Arusha encounter has attracted major attention because it could significantly reshape the race for second place and intensify the pressure on title contenders Simba SC and defending champions Young Africans (Yanga).

Related Football Yanga out to extend lead as Simba SC keep chase alive

Simba currently occupy second place with 46 points from 21 matches, while Azam FC are third with 43 points from the same number of games.

Victory for Azam would see them draw level on points with Simba and potentially move above the Msimbazi giants due to this season’s head-to-head rule.

Although Simba hold a slightly better goal difference, having scored 35 goals and conceded nine for a +26 tally, Azam FC are just behind with 30 goals scored and only five conceded, giving them a +25 goal difference.

However, under the new NBC Premier League regulations introduced this season, goal difference is no longer the first criterion used to separate teams tied on points.

Rule 8 instead gives priority to head-to-head results between the teams involved.

According to Article Three of the regulations, “If teams are level on points, the winner shall be the team with the better record in the matches played between those teams (head-to-head aggregate).”

The regulation currently favours Azam FC in their battle with Simba. In the two league meetings between the sides this season, Azam recorded a 2-0 victory before holding Simba to a goalless draw in the return fixture.

Those results mean Azam have the upper hand in the head-to-head standings and could leapfrog Simba if they continue winning while the points gap closes. The same rule could also have a huge impact on the title race involving Yanga and Simba.

The two rivals drew 0-0 in the first-round meeting before sharing points again in an entertaining 2-2 draw in the second round.

If they finish level on points at the end of the season, goal difference would then become decisive because their head-to-head record is identical.

Unlike last season, when goal difference was the primary factor in determining league positions among teams tied on points, the current regulations place greater emphasis on direct encounters.

“If teams are level on points and also equal in the head-to-head aggregate, the winner shall be the team with the better goal difference,” Article Four of the regulations states.

Former Pamba Jiji Chief Executive Officer Alhaji Majogoro has criticised the rule, arguing that it should be reviewed ahead of next season.