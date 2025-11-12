Foreign-based players to join Taifa Stars camp in Egypt

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania national football team, Taifa Stars, will today depart for Cairo, Egypt, ahead of their international friendly match against Kuwait, scheduled to take place this Friday at Al Salam Stadium.

The match is set to kick off at 9 p.m. East Africa Time, according to the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Media Officer, Clifford Ndimbo, who confirmed the travel plans yesterday.

“The team leaves today for Cairo, where they will be joined by foreign-based players before the friendly match against Kuwait,” said Ndimbo.

The travelling contingent includes a blend of home-based and foreign players, with most of the local squad drawn from leading clubs Yanga SC, Simba SC, Azam FC, Singida Black Stars and JKT Tanzania.

Among the players departing today are goalkeepers Yakub Suleiman (Simba SC), Hussein Masalanga (Singida Black Stars), and Zuberi Foba (Azam FC).

The defenders include Ibrahim Abdalla “Bacca”, Dickson Job, Bakari Mwamnyeto, and Mohamed Hussein who are all from Yanga. Also in the defense are Shomari Kapombe and Wilson Nangu (Simba SC), and Pascal Msindo (Azam FC).

In midfield, the team features, Habibu Idd (Singida Black Stars), and Morice Abraham (Simba SC), providing creativity and experience in the middle of the park.

Leading the attack will be Abdul Suleiman (Azam FC), Suleiman Mwalimu (Simba SC), and Paul Peter (JKT Tanzania). Foreign-based players expected to link up with the team in Cairo include Haji Mnoga (Salford City, England), Alphonse Mabula (Shamakhi FK, Azerbaijan), Novatus Dismas (Göztepe, Turkey), Tarryn Allarakhia (Rochdale AFC, England), and Kelvin John (Aalborg BK, Denmark).

The squad will be under the guidance of interim head coach Miguel Gamondi, who also manages Singida Black Stars. He will be assisted by Ahmad Ali, while Mohamed Mrisho “Xavi” serves as the team’s physical trainer.