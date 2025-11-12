Gamondi: Kuwait friendly key to Taifa Stars’ AFCON preparations

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania national football team (Taifa Stars) interim head coach, Miguel Gamondi, has said that the upcoming international friendly match against Kuwait will be used primarily to assess players ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals scheduled to take place in Morocco this December.

The friendly encounter is slated on Saturday at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, with kickoff set for 9pm.

The match, according to Gamondi, is not about chasing results but about testing tactics, structure, and individual performances as he looks to shape a competitive team for the continental showpiece.

Speaking to reporters before the team’s departure on November 12, 2025, the Argentine tactician emphasized that the Kuwait fixture will help him refine the team’s playing model and training methodology.

He said his main focus is on developing a distinct style of play that aligns with Tanzania’s football identity rather than merely securing a win in the friendly.

“The most important thing for me is to implement our game model, not just to chase results,” said Gamondi.

“I want to evaluate how players adapt to my philosophy and introduce a few tactical adjustments in our style of play.

This match gives us the perfect opportunity to start that process.”

Gamondi, who took over the national team on an interim basis, said the current squad is just the beginning phase of his long-term plan.

He revealed that a larger pool of players will be considered in December, including those plying their trade abroad, depending on their form and fitness.

“This is only the start,” he explained. “In December, we will have a bigger squad, and I will include players who are performing well overseas.

The advantage at the national level is that I can select any player with a Tanzanian passport, unlike at club level, where you’re limited to 20 or 25 players.”

The coach added that his technical team has already started scouting Tanzanian players abroad, noting that there will be no room for mistakes in the final selection for the AFCON tournament.

Gamondi also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the Taifa Stars, reiterating his commitment to help elevate Tanzanian football to new heights.

“I am happy to be appointed as head coach of Taifa Stars. You know how much I love Tanzania and its people,” he said.

The players have shown a positive attitude in training, and I’m proud of their response. My mission is to help raise the level of football in this country, and that’s why I accepted the job,” said Gamondi.

Meanwhile, Taifa Stars defender Shomari Kapombe said the team has been training well and is determined to make Tanzanians proud when they take on Kuwait.

“We’ve prepared well for the game,” Kapombe said. “It’s an important test for us, and we’ll do everything to deliver a good performance for our country.”