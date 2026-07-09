IOC, ANOCA recognise Mtaka, order probe into disputed TOC election

Dar es Salaam. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) have officially recognised Njombe Regional Commissioner Anthony Mtaka as the duly elected president of the Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC).

The recognition comes despite Leonard Thadeo having been sworn in following the disputed TOC elections.

The decision is contained in a joint letter signed by IOC Director of NOC Relations, Olympic Solidarity, and Olympism365 James Macleod and ANOCA President Mustapha Berraf, dated July 9, 2026, and addressed to Mtaka and the newly elected TOC Executive Committee.

The letter confirms that the IOC and ANOCA have accepted the election results from the TOC General Assembly held on July 5 at Peacock Hotel in Dar es Salaam, recognising Mtaka as president after receiving 29 of the 36 votes cast.

The international Olympic bodies also recognised Nassra Juma Muhammed as vice president together with the newly elected Executive Committee members, saying they look forward to working with the new leadership and resuming normal cooperation with the TOC for the benefit of athletes and the Olympic Movement in Tanzania.

The development effectively settles the dispute at the international level after confusion erupted during the elections, where Leonard Thadeo was declared president despite delegates and candidate agents insisting that Mtaka had secured a commanding victory.

In a strongly worded statement, the IOC and ANOCA expressed "great concern" over what they described as a last-minute attempt by the TOC Electoral Commission to manipulate the presidential results by announcing a candidate who had not actually been elected.

The organisations condemned the alleged actions as fraudulent, saying they violated the Olympic Charter, the TOC Constitution, and the ethical principles governing the Olympic Movement.

The IOC and ANOCA further noted that the disputed announcement also breached an earlier agreement involving the IOC, TOC, and the Tanzanian government to ensure free, fair, and democratic elections that respected the will of the General Assembly.

They have now instructed the newly elected TOC leadership to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and take appropriate disciplinary measures against those responsible in order to safeguard the credibility and integrity of the Olympic Movement in Tanzania.

The letter also directs the outgoing TOC leadership to hand over all committee property, offices, bank accounts, official email systems, websites, social media platforms, and all relevant documents to the newly recognised leadership without delay to ensure uninterrupted preparations for upcoming international competitions.

Before the IOC and ANOCA letter was issued, uncertainty had surrounded the election after the electoral commission announced Thadeo as president despite widespread objections from delegates.

The presidential race had initially been contested between Mtaka and Henry Tandau. However, confusion engulfed the General Assembly when Leonard Thadeo was suddenly declared the winner, prompting protests from delegates inside the hall.

Candidate agents maintained that the vote count showed Mtaka receiving 29 votes, Tandau seven and Thadeo only one, contradicting the official declaration.

As tensions escalated, election commission chairman Ibrahim Mkwawa ordered journalists to leave the venue, saying the proceedings were only for TOC delegates. Security was reinforced with armed police officers while delegates openly challenged the announced outcome.