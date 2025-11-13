JKT Queens face must-win clash against TP Mazembe

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s representatives in the CAF Women’s Champions League, JKT Queens, face a decisive test on Saturday, November 15, 2025 when they take on defending champions TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo in a must-win encounter to secure a place in the semifinals of the continental tournament.

The highly anticipated Group B match will take place at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt, while in another fixture, ASEC Mimosas of Ivory Coast will meet Gaborone United of Botswana at the Right to Dream Stadium in Cairo. Both matches are scheduled to kick off at 7pm.

JKT Queens currently sit third in Group B with two points from two matches following consecutive draws, while TP Mazembe are second with three points.

Related Sports Shime names 25 Twiga Stars players for WAFCON qualifiers

ASEC Mimosas lead the standings with four points, and Gaborone United are bottom with one point.

The Tanzanian champions must therefore collect maximum points against Mazembe to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

A draw would not be enough unless ASEC lose heavily to Gaborone United, a scenario considered unlikely given ASEC’s current form and superior goal difference.

Match recap: ASEC Mimosas 1-1 JKT Queens

In another thrilling Group B encounter played last Wednesday at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia, ASEC Mimosas fought back to earn a crucial 1-1 draw against JKT Queens, keeping the group wide open heading into the final round of fixtures.

JKT Queens made a flying start, taking the lead in the 8th minute through Ester Maseke, who calmly finished off a well-worked move down the left flank.

The early strike gave the Tanzanian side momentum and confidence, as they pressed forward looking for a second goal.

However, the Ivorian champions gradually gained control of possession and began to threaten the Tanzanian defence with their patient build-up play.