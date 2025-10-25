Job and Pacome fire Yanga into CAF Champions’ League Group Stage

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Mainland champions Young Africans SC (Yanga) have booked their place in the CAF Champions’ League group stage after a convincing 2–0 victory over Malawi’s Silver Strikers at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The result saw Yanga overturn a 1–0 deficit from the first leg in Lilongwe, advancing 2–1 on aggregate to the delight of thousands of home supporters.

Early goal sets the tone

Yanga began the match with intensity and purpose, immediately pressing their opponents in search of an early breakthrough.

Their efforts paid off in the 6th minute when defender Dickson Job rose highest to meet a corner from Mohamed Doumbia, nodding home to send the crowd into jubilation.

The goal not only gave Yanga belief but also forced Silver Strikers to come out of their defensive shell.

Pacome doubles the lead

The Jangwani giants continued to dominate possession, showing composure and creativity in midfield through Doumbia and Maxi Nzengeli.

Their dominance was rewarded in the 34th minute when Nzengeli delivered a perfectly weighted pass to Pacome Zouzoua, who calmly slotted the ball past goalkeeper George Chikooka to make it 2–0.

The Ivorian attacker’s goal proved to be the decider in the two-legged tie, putting Yanga firmly in control.

Missed chances but total control

Despite their comfortable lead, Yanga could have won by a wider margin. Striker Prince Dube squandered a golden opportunity in the 82nd minute after a superb setup from Zouzoua, while substitute Edmund John saw his close-range effort brilliantly saved by Chikooka moments later.

The hosts’ attacking play was fluid and relentless, but poor finishing kept the scoreline respectable for the visitors.

Silver Strikers show resilience

Silver Strikers, who had impressed in the first leg, struggled to replicate their performance in Dar es Salaam.

Even so, players such as Maxwell Paipi, Daniel Sandukira, Uchizi Vunga, and Andulu Yosefe occasionally threatened with quick counterattacks.

However, Yanga’s backline, marshalled by captain Bakari Nondo and the dependable Job, stood firm to repel every dangerous move.

Redemption and new beginnings

The win marked a crucial turnaround for Yanga, whose supporters were left frustrated after the first-leg loss in Malawi.

That defeat had led to the dismissal of head coach Romain Folz, with assistant coach Patrick Mabedi stepping in to guide the team through the decisive return leg.

Under Mabedi’s leadership, Yanga displayed renewed energy, tactical discipline, and a collective fighting spirit that earned them a place among Africa’s elite.

Fans celebrate historic progress

At the final whistle, the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium erupted in celebration. Fans waved flags, sang club anthems, and hailed the players for restoring pride to Jangwani Street.