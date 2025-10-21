Yas reaffirms commitment to Kilimanjaro International Marathon 2026

Dar es Salaam. Telecommunications Company Yas has reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to the Kilimanjaro International Marathon, announcing its continued sponsorship of the 2026 edition to be held in Moshi next year.

According to Yas Corporate Communications and Public Relations Manager, Christina Murimi, the company is proud to remain the official sponsor of the half marathon (21km race) for the 11th consecutive year.

Murimi said the company’s consistent support demonstrates Yas’s deep commitment to promoting sports, tourism, and community development in Tanzania.

“On behalf of Yas and Mixx, we are honoured to remain part of this iconic event, which has become a powerful platform for promoting health, tourism, and sustainable community growth,” said Murimi.

“Our partnership with the marathon organizers continues to yield a positive impact — nurturing new talent, supporting the sports and tourism sectors, and encouraging healthy lifestyles among Tanzanians.”

She further explained that through advanced 4G and 5G technologies, Yas provides reliable and high-speed communication services for all marathon participants, while Mixx facilitates seamless digital payment solutions for runners, sponsors, and event partners.

“By harnessing the power of technology, we ensure that every step taken in this marathon truly counts. This is how we drive positive transformation in sports and the community at large,” Murimi added.

Murimi also extended appreciation to the organizing committee, co-sponsors, and partners who continue to contribute to the ongoing success of the Kilimanjaro International Marathon year after year.

According to the organizers, registration for the Kilimanjaro International Marathon 2026 will open soon, inviting both local and international runners to register for one of Africa’s most celebrated races.

The event is expected to attract thousands of participants from Tanzania and abroad.