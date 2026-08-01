Msigwa opens 13th China-Tanzania enterprise basketball tournament

Dar es Salaam. In a show of deepening bilateral ties, Chief Government Spokesperson, Mr Gerson Msigwa, on Saturday August 1, 2026, officially opened the 13th Annual Chinese Enterprise Association Basketball Tournament at Don Bosco Grounds in Oysterbay, Dar es Salaam, calling for stronger people-to-people relations between Tanzania and China.

The tournament, organised by the Chinese Enterprise Association (Tanzania), brings together major Chinese-funded companies operating in Tanzania and will run from August 1 to August 8, 2026.

The opening ceremony was attended by China’s Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Chen Mingjian, senior government officials, business leaders, and partners including Stanbic Bank Tanzania.

Speaking at the event, Mr Msigwa said sports remain one of the most powerful tools for building friendship and mutual understanding between the two nations.

He added that China and Tanzania enjoy a long-standing comprehensive strategic partnership.

“Our cooperation covers infrastructure, trade, tourism, education, sports, and culture. Events like this today are among the strongest bonds of friendship and cooperation between the people of Tanzania and our friends from China,” added Mr Msigwa.

He said the tournament is a tradition that strengthens the relationship between Tanzanian and Chinese communities.

“It proves the commitment of Chinese enterprises not only to business success, but also to building stronger and more cohesive communities. On behalf of the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania, I express my deep appreciation for the remarkable contribution made by the Government of the People’s Republic of China to the development of sports in Tanzania,” reiterated Mr Msigwa.

“Through our cooperation, we have witnessed growth in technology, in the construction and renovation of essential sports infrastructure, and in the creation of countless jobs for our people. As we implement the Development Vision 2050, I hope to see continued active participation from the Chinese community in sports development,” he emphasised.

To all teams he reminded, “Remember, the true victory lies in friendship, teamwork, and the spirit of the game. With these few words, I now have the great honour to officially declare the 13th Annual China Enterprises Basketball Tournament open.”

Beyond its role as a sponsor, Stanbic Bank Tanzania also fielded a team in the competition, handing over a Sh30 million sponsorship to support the event.

Speaking at the ceremony, Stanbic Bank Tanzania Head of Corporate and Investment Banking, Ms Ester Manase, said the sponsorship reflects the lender’s commitment to meaningful engagement.

“Over the years, this tournament has been one of our most valued platforms for engaging the Chinese community in Tanzania because strong partnerships are built through shared experiences, not transactions alone.

“Our Sh30 million sponsorship is about more than funding a competition. By taking part as both sponsor and competitor, we are demonstrating that our engagement is genuine and enduring,” she added.

Ambassador Chen commended Stanbic Bank’s sustained support and welcomed the role the tournament plays in bringing the two communities closer.

“The relationship between China and Tanzania is deep-rooted, and it grows stronger through moments like these, where sport unites us in a spirit of goodwill and mutual respect,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Chinese Enterprise Association (Tanzania) Chairman Jiang Yuntao expressed appreciation to the government and the embassy for their continued support.

Matches will be played on August 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, and 8 at the Don Bosco Court, with the finals and closing ceremony are set for Saturday, August 8.