Olomi: Finishing second at Entebbe Open was not easy

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s prominent lady golfer, Neema Olomi, has said she faced strong opposition on her way to finishing second at the just concluded Entebbe Ladies Open held at the scenic Entebbe Club in Uganda.

Olomi, who recently lifted the TPC Open title, said the competition in Entebbe was intense, with every golfer determined to walk away with the trophy eventually claimed by Kenya’s Mercy Nyachama.

Competing in the Gross Amateur Ladies category under the stroke play format, Olomi showcased consistency and resilience across three competitive rounds to secure a joint second-place finish.

She returned a score of 76 in the opening round, improved to 75 in the second round, and closed strongly with a 74 in the final round for a total of 225 gross.

Her steady improvement in each round underlined her fighting spirit and technical sharpness on the challenging Entebbe course.

“The competition was very tough because most of the players came fully prepared and determined to win,” said Olomi.

“I had to stay focused in every round and fight for every stroke.”

The tournament was won by Kenya’s Mercy Nyachama, who posted impressive rounds of 75, 74, and 71 to claim the top spot.

However, Olomi’s performance was among the standout stories of the championship as she battled fiercely against a strong field dominated largely by Ugandan and Kenyan golfers.

Olomi shared second place with Uganda’s Peace Kabasweka, who also finished on 225 after rounds of 75, 76, and 74. The narrow margin at the top highlighted the highly competitive nature of this year’s event, with just a few strokes separating the leading trio. Tanzania had respectable representation at the tournament, with several golfers making their mark. Vicky Elias finished eighth overall after carding 84, 83, and 79, showing improvement in her final round.

Lovness Frank placed 22nd with rounds of 81, 88, and 89, while Assa Nyambowe ended in tied 25th place after posting 91, 86, and 87.

Jazille Daniel also tied for 25th with rounds of 91, 84, and 89. Meanwhile, Rachael Mushi finished 31st after returning scores of 94, 90, and 103.

In total, six Tanzanian golfers competed in the championship, gaining valuable exposure against some of East Africa’s finest players.