Morale boost for Yanga ahead of ASFAR in CAF Champions league match

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian football giants, Young Africans SC (Yanga), will relocate their training camp from Dar es Salaam to Zanzibar tomorrow as they intensify preparations for their CAF Champions League group stage opener against Morocco’s ASFAR.

The eagerly awaited match is scheduled for November 22 at the New Amaan Stadium, kicking off at 4pm East Africa Time.

The team has been undergoing an intensive residential training camp at Avic Town under the guidance of their newly appointed head coach, Pedro Gonçalves.

This match will mark Gonçalves’ debut in the continental competition as Yanga’s head coach.

A significant boost to the team’s morale has been the return of Ibrahim “Bacca” Hamad and Mudathir Yahya to training.

Both players had been ruled out of the recent Taifa Stars matches due to injury, and their recovery is a major positive ahead of the CAF Champions League opener.

Reports from the camp indicate that Bacca has fully rejoined training, while Mudathir is currently participating in partial sessions and is expected to integrate fully once the squad relocates to Zanzibar.

“The return of Bacca and Mudathir is a huge boost for us. We will shift to Zanzibar for further preparations ahead of ASFAR.

We are taking the match very seriously as we are facing a strong team,” a source from the camp said.

Yanga, the reigning Tanzania Mainland Premier League champions, face a tough challenge in their Caf Champions’ League group.

They have been drawn alongside Egypt’s Al Ahly, ASFAR of Morocco, and Algeria’s JS Kabylie.

The group is widely regarded as one of the most competitive in the tournament, featuring some of Africa’s most decorated clubs.

Al Ahly, Africa’s 12-time record champions, present the toughest challenge in the group, while ASFAR and JS Kabylie bring extensive continental experience and passionate home support.

The mix of talent, history, and tactical discipline in the group promises intense matches and high-stakes encounters for Yanga.

Club officials have emphasized a disciplined approach, stressing the importance of treating every match with focus and respect.

Following their run to the Caf Confederation Cup final two seasons ago, Yanga aim to build on their recent continental progress and establish themselves as a competitive force in Africa’s premier club competition.

Coach Gonçalves has highlighted the importance of squad cohesion, tactical discipline, and mental readiness.

The preparations in Dar es Salaam, followed by the final camp in Zanzibar, will be critical in setting the tone for their group stage campaign.