Bluefins name 27 swimmers for Tanzania Junior event

Dar es Salaam. Prominent swimming club Bluefins has selected 27 swimmers to represent the team at the Tanzania National Junior Championships scheduled to take place this weekend at the International School of Tanganyika (IST) swimming pool in Masaki, Dar es Salaam.

The team comprises swimmers aged between six and 12 years, reflecting the club’s continued commitment to nurturing young talent and providing opportunities for emerging athletes to compete at national level.

According to Bluefins founder and head trainer, Rahim Alidina, preparations for the championship have been intensive, with the club ensuring its swimmers gain competitive exposure through participation in various local events.

“We have been preparing our young swimmers for this event, which also includes making them participate in various swim meets, including the FK Blue Marlins Swimming Gala last month, which was very useful in giving our young swimmers the necessary exposure to participate in official galas,” said Alidina.

He noted that the experience gained from previous competitions has played a crucial role in building confidence among the swimmers ahead of the national championship.

“Majority of the swimmers did well in the last event and have managed to qualify for the National Junior Championships, where we expect them to continue to improve and create new personal bests,” he said.

Bluefins will field a balanced squad consisting of 12 female swimmers and 15 male swimmers.

The club hopes the young athletes will use the event as a platform to showcase their progress and compete strongly against some of the best junior swimmers from across the country.

The female swimmers selected for the championship are Sakina Abdulali, Naqiyah Aziz, Aaradhya Barmeda, Ummeabiha Esmail, Khairaat Lakhani, Kanzi Mussa, Amatullah Mustansir, Maahira Noorani, Debora Nouidui, Inaya Raheel, Anaya Shanghvi and Irhaa Raheel.

The male squad comprises Muhammad Mbaye, Cayden Barretto, Zayyanabbas Dhalla, Burhanuddin Fazleabbas, Lucca-Ejaaz Hasham, Adam Hassanali, Abbas Hemani, Saifuddin Jariwalla, Wathiq Mbaye, Qais Kanji, Rayyan Kassam, Hayderali Khimji, Dev Maru, Shabbir Murtaza and Yaseen Mbaye.

The Tanzania National Junior Championships are expected to attract hundreds of young swimmers from clubs across Tanzania as well as participants from neighbouring countries.

The competition serves as one of the most important development events on the national swimming calendar, offering young athletes a chance to test their abilities, gain valuable experience and improve their rankings.