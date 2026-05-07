Tanzania Golf Union and The Peninsula Club advance national player development through club data collection initiative

Dar es Salaam. In a strong demonstration of collaboration for the growth of golf in Tanzania, the Tanzania Golf Union (TGU), in partnership with The Peninsula Club, successfully conducted a national player club data collection and performance analysis session involving members of the Men’s, Women’s, and Junior National Teams.

Approximately 20 elite players participated in the initiative, which focused on collecting key swing and club performance data that will be submitted to The R&A under its development partnership with Mizuno.

The objective of the program is to support the fitting and provision of appropriate golf equipment for national team players, ensuring they are equipped to perform and compete at the highest level.

The exercise reflects a modern approach to player development, where data, technology, and proper equipment play a critical role in helping athletes unlock their full potential.

It also signals Tanzania’s continued commitment to raising standards and investing in pathways that strengthen national team performance across all categories.

A key component of the session was the use of The Peninsula Club’s advanced TrackMan simulator technology, through which all player data was collected and analyzed.

The Peninsula Club currently hosts the only TrackMan simulators available for commercial use in East and Central Africa, positioning the club at the forefront of modern golf technology and player performance development within the region.

Speaking after the session, Johnson John, VIP Clients and Golf Manager at The Peninsula Club, and Operations Manager of the Tanzania Golf Union, emphasized the importance of such collaborations.

“This initiative is bigger than equipment alone. It is about giving our players access to the standards, tools, and systems that are shaping the modern game globally.

When we invest in our Men’s, Women’s, and Junior National Teams, we invest in the future of Tanzanian golf.

We are proud that The Peninsula Club continues to stand at the forefront of innovation, technology, and support for the game in our country and region.”

Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) President, Timea Chogo, welcomed the inclusion of women players in the program and highlighted the significance of equal development opportunities.

“The growth of women’s golf depends on access, support, and opportunity. Having our national women players included in an initiative of this level is an important step forward. We appreciate the partnership and commitment being shown toward inclusive player development.”

TGU chairman, Gilman Kasiga also praised the initiative, noting that structured development programs are essential to building a stronger future for Tanzanian golf.

“Progress in sport comes when institutions work together with a shared vision. This program demonstrates what is possible when leadership, facilities, and purpose align for the benefit of players and the country.”

The Peninsula Club has continued to distinguish itself as one of Tanzania’s leading golf institutions through its world-class environment, commitment to excellence, and embrace of modern golf technology.

Its continued investment in innovation and player development further reinforces its role as a strategic partner in advancing golf in Tanzania and across the region.

The Tanzania Golf Union extends its sincere appreciation to the management and team at The Peninsula Club for their enthusiasm, professionalism, and unwavering support.