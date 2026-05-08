Tanzania quintet targets glory in Kenya Ladies Amateur Strokeplay

Dar es Salaam. Five Tanzanian lady golfers will today begin their quest for top honours at the Kenya Ladies Amateur Strokeplay Championship 2026, which tees off from tomorrow through Sunday at the scenic Sigona Golf Club.

The Tanzanian contingent Madina Idd, Neema Olomi, Aalaa Somji, Vicky Elias and Jazila Daniel arrived in Kenya with high hopes of making a strong impression in one of East Africa’s most competitive amateur tournaments.

The championship is expected to attract a strong field largely dominated by Kenyan players, alongside a few regional and international participants.

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For Tanzania, the event offers both a stern test and an important opportunity to gain exposure on the regional stage. The five golfers have been preparing intensively, working on their swing consistency, short game accuracy and overall course management ahead of the competition.

Sigona Golf Club is widely regarded as one of Kenya’s finest courses, known for its rolling fairways, well guarded greens and picturesque setting.

The layout demands precision and patience, making it a true test for even the most experienced players. In a strokeplay format, every shot carries weight, adding pressure and excitement throughout the tournament. Madina Idd and Neema Olomi are expected to lead the Tanzanian charge, bringing valuable experience and composure into the event.

Aalaa Somji and Vicky Elias will be keen to prove their growing potential, while Jazila Daniel completes the team with determination to challenge the established names.

Kenyan golfers will enjoy home advantage and familiarity with the course conditions, factors that have historically given them an edge in the tournament. However, the Tanzanian players remain confident and motivated to compete strongly and push for top positions.

Officials accompanying the team have expressed optimism, noting that such competitions are crucial for developing talent and raising the standard of women’s golf in Tanzania.

A good performance in Kenya would not only boost individual confidence but also enhance Tanzania’s reputation in regional golf.

The championship also provides a platform for interaction among players, fostering experience sharing and strengthening ties within East African golf. It reflects the steady growth of women’s participation in the sport across the region.

As the tournament begins, the Tanzanian quintet will be aiming to rise to the occasion, handle the pressure and deliver impressive performances.