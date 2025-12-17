Yanga SC plan to retain Yao as one foreign player set to exit

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans Sports Club (Yanga) management has confirmed plans to sign their Ivorian right-back, Yao Kouassi Attohoula, during the upcoming mini-transfer window, a decision that places Ghanaian central defender Frank Assinki on the brink of leaving the club.

The decision to retain Attohoula follows the club’s satisfaction with the player’s steady recovery and overall development after spending a long period sidelined due to injury.

Yanga officials believe the defender has fully regained fitness and is now ready to play a key role in the team’s domestic and continental campaigns.

According to the club’s leadership, Attohoula’s progress convinced them of the need to keep him as a long-term option at right-back, where he is expected to provide competition and depth alongside Israel Mwenda and Kibwana Shomari.

“Yao will be registered during the mini-transfer window, and this decision is based on the significant progress he has made in recovering from injury. In short, he has fully recovered,” said a senior Yanga official.

The official added that the club took responsibility for the player’s medical treatment after recognising his quality and potential.

“The management covered his medical expenses because we believe he is a talented player who can contribute greatly to the team. He will be an important asset in our CAF Champions’ League group-stage matches as well as in the Tanzania Mainland Premier League,” the official explained.

He stressed that Attohoula’s footballing qualities are widely recognised within the club.

“There is no doubt about his ability. Everyone knows what he brings to the team, and that is why we decided to keep him despite his injury spell,” he added.

However, Attohoula’s registration means Yanga must release one foreign player to comply with squad regulations.

The club currently has two foreign players on loan: Ghanaian defender Frank Assinki, on loan from Singida Black Stars, and striker Andy Boyeli, who belongs to Sekhukhune United FC of South Africa.

“As you know, the coach has requested the signing of additional players to strengthen the squad, particularly in the attacking department,” said official.

He noted that the recruitment process is ongoing and involves both the club’s management and the head coach. “It is not the responsibility of management alone. The coach is also exploring options through his own networks. Our goal is to build a strong and deep squad that can perform efficiently in international competitions and help us defend our two titles, the Tanzania Mainland Premier League and the CRDB Federation Cup,” he said. Meanwhile, Yanga have already resumed training in preparation for their crucial CAF Champions League fixtures against Al Ahly of Egypt.