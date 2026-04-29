How OSHA is turning every workplace into a promise of life, dignity, and protection

By Regan Mpesha

Every year on April 28, the world pauses to reflect on a universal truth that rises above industries and borders, no job should cost a life, and no workplace should ever diminish human dignity.

In Tanzania, this conviction is no longer just an ideal, it is steadily becoming reality through the work of the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA), an institution reshaping the narrative of workplace safety in a rapidly evolving economy.

As the country commemorates World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2026 in Njombe Region, OSHA emerges not only as a regulator, but as a driving force behind a deeper transformation, one that is building safer workplaces while reinforcing the foundation of national productivity.

This year’s global theme, “Good Psychosocial Working Environments: A Pathway to Thriving Workers and Strong Organizations,” reflects a pivotal shift in perspective. It broadens the conversation beyond physical safety, calling for equal attention to mental wellbeing, emotional resilience, and the lived experiences of workers, recognizing that true safety begins not just with protection, but with care for the whole person.

A vision beyond compliance

OSHA’s work has long moved beyond the traditional boundaries of enforcement. At its core lies a clear vision, to build a Tanzania where every worker, regardless of sector or status, operates in an environment that is safe, healthy, and empowering.

Through continuous engagement with employers, workers, and institutions, OSHA is fostering a culture where safety is not treated as an obligation, but as a shared value. This approach is gradually transforming workplaces, from reactive environments to proactive systems where occupational hazards are identified early, and prevention becomes part of everyday practice.

More importantly, OSHA continues to emphasize that safety is not a cost to be minimized, but an investment that yields long-term returns through increased productivity, reduced disruptions, and a more motivated workforce.

Njombe 2026: From commemoration to commitment

The national commemoration in Njombe is more than a calendar event, it is a strategic platform for awareness, learning, and renewed commitment.

Through different activities to be featured in the World Day for Safety and Health at work programme, which include Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) exhibition, OSH awareness training to both public and private institutions workers and various groups of small and medium entrepreneurs, workers sports bonanza and Award for Occupational Safety and Health (AOSH 2026), it is anticipated that the interactions will create opportunities for knowledge exchange, allowing different sectors to learn from one another and elevate their working environment standards.

OSHA Chief Executive Officer Ms Khadija Mwenda presents an occupational safety and health award to the Workers Compensation Fund (WCF) after it emerged the winner among government institutions.



Training sessions on occupational safety and health further strengthens this effort by equipping participants with practical skills in hazard identification, risk management, and compliance. OSHA’s emphasis remains clear, safety must be understood, applied, and continuously improved.

The highlight of the event, the Awards for Occupational Safety and Health (AOSH), recognizes organizations and individuals who have demonstrated excellence in promoting workplace safety. These recognitions serve as both inspiration and a benchmark encouraging others to raise the standard of their working environment.

Redefining safety in a changing world

Today’s workplace is more complex than ever before. While traditional hazards such as machinery, chemicals, and physical hazards remain, new challenges are emerging particularly those linked to mental health and workplace culture.

Stress, burnout, harassment, and unhealthy work environments are increasingly affecting workers’ wellbeing and productivity. OSHA’s focus on psychosocial health reflects a forward-looking approach, one that acknowledges that a safe workplace must protect both the body and the mind.

By bringing this conversation to the forefront, OSHA is helping organizations understand that productivity and wellbeing are deeply interconnected. A workforce that feels safe, respected, and supported is ultimately more resilient, innovative, and productive.

Extending safety to every corner of the economy

In Tanzania, where a significant portion of the workforce operates within small enterprises and informal settings, OSHA continues to expand its reach to ensure inclusivity.

Through targeted awareness campaigns, community engagement, and tailored training programs, the Authority is bringing safety knowledge closer to the people who need it most. The goal is simple yet transformative, to ensure that safety is not limited to large institutions, but becomes a standard practice across all sectors.

These efforts are gradually empowering workers and entrepreneurs alike equipping them with the knowledge and confidence to create safer working environments, even with limited resources.

A shared responsibility for a safer future

Workplace safety cannot be achieved by one institution alone. It requires collective responsibility.

OSHA continues to call upon employers to prioritize safety in their operations, not just as a legal requirement, but as a commitment to their workforce. At the same time, workers are encouraged to actively participate in maintaining safe environments by adhering to guidelines and reporting risks.

Policymakers and stakeholders also play a critical role in strengthening frameworks that support sustainable safety practices across industries.

Safety as a foundation for national growth

Beyond individual workplaces, the impact of OSHA’s work extends to the broader economy.

A safe and healthy workforce contributes directly to national development reducing healthcare costs, improving efficiency, and fostering stability. In this context, workplace safety becomes more than a regulatory issue, it becomes a pillar of sustainable growth.

Some workers march during the commemoration of the World Day for Safety and Health, which is observed every year on April 28.

As Tanzania continues its journey toward industrialization and economic expansion, OSHA’s role remains vital in ensuring that progress does not come at the expense of human wellbeing.

A moment to reflect, a call to act

The 2026 commemorations in Njombe offers an opportunity not only to reflect on progress made, but to renew commitment toward what lies ahead.

Because at the heart of every workplace is a human story, a parent, a provider, a dreamer. Protecting that life is not just a policy requirement, it is a moral imperative.