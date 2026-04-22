Yas cements position as Tanzania’s network leader with widest coverage and fastest speeds

One year after unveiling its new identity, Yas Tanzania says the trans­formation was a deliberate move to position itself at the heart of Tanza­nia’s digital revolution- expanding opportunities and improving lives.

This strategy is anchored in signif­icant investment in infrastructure, network expansion, and delivering a superior connectivity experience to millions of Tanzanians.

Chief Executive Officer, Pierre Canton-Bacara, explains how Yas is turning this ambition into measur­able leadership, driving sustainable growth.

Question: One year after the rebrand, how would you define Yas’s position in Tanzania’s tele­com market today?

Answer: One year on, Yas has firmly established itself as Tanza­nia’s network leader, defined by the strength, scale and performance of our infrastructure.

Today, we operate Tanzania’s strongest and widest 4G network footprint and a rapidly expanding 5G network serving more than 30 million customers across Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

This lead­ership is not just a claim; it has been independently validated by Ookla Speed test, where we have emerged as the fastest mobile network in Tanzania for three consecutive years.

Our position is the result of delib­erate and sustained investment. We have committed more than TZS 1 trillion to modernise and expand our network infrastructure, ensur­ing that our customers benefit from faster speeds, improved reliability and a consistently high-quality dig­ital experience.

Reliable connectivity is the foun­dation of digital transformation, enabling education, entrepreneur­ship and economic growth across Tanzania. Building the strongest network has been our top priority from day one

In an increasingly competitive telecom market, what differenti­ates Yas’s network from others?

Answer: In a highly competitive market, our differentiation comes down to three factors: the strength & coverage of our network, the breadth of our digital ecosystem, and our commitment to inclusion.

First, we lead through infrastruc­ture. As earlier mentioned, we oper­ate the fastest and widest 4G cov­erage, a fast-growing 5G network, and over 5,000 kilometres of fibre ensuring customers experience faster speeds, wider reach and more reliable connectivity wherever they are.

Second, we go beyond connec­tivity. As a digital lifestyle provider, we offer integrated solutions across voice, data, devices, financial servic­es and enterprise, enabling individ­uals and businesses to fully partici­pate in the digital economy.

Finally, our focus on inclu­sion sets us apart. We continue to expand into underserved areas, making digital access more afforda­ble. Most recently, we built 33% of the 758 UCSAF sites and proactively upgraded all our UCSAF sites from 2G to 4G at our own cost.

The rebrand was framed as a commitment to digital inno­vation and economic empower­ment. What tangible progress has been made so far?

Answer: That’s true, and we have tangible results towards this com­mitment.

First, we have strengthened net­work capacity to meet growing demand for high-speed data ser­vices. Today, we operate more than 4,700 sites countrywide (over 1000 more than the next service provid­er), supporting a high-performance digital ecosystem.

Second, we are expanding access to digital tools, particularly smart­phones. Through device financing and partnerships, we have increased smartphone penetration by 17%, making it easier for more Tanzani­ans to access digital services

Third, we are investing in peo­ple-focused digital empowerment programmes. Through initiatives such as Apps & Girls, we are sup­porting young women to build skills in technology and innovation, helping bridge the digital gender gap.

Through Yas e-Schools, we are expanding access to digital learn­ing for students across the country, reaching tens of thousands of learn­ers and improving access to educa­tion in underserved areas.

Together, infrastructure, devices and skills are enabling more Tanza­nians to participate in the economy.

Yas has been recognised as the fastest network in Tanzania for three consecutive years. What does this achievement mean?

Answer: Being recognised as Tan­zania’s fastest mobile network for three consecutive years by Ookla is a strong independent validation of our strategy and execution.

Network leadership is defined by speed, reliability and coverage so this recognition confirms that our long-term strategy is delivering measurable results.

For our customers, this translates into tangible benefits: faster brows­ing, smoother streaming, quicker downloads and dependable connec­tivity when it matters most.

More importantly, strong digital infrastructure enables real eco­nomic opportunity. From students accessing online education, to entrepreneurs running digital busi­nesses, and SMEs processing pay­ments, connectivity plays a central role in driving progress

This achievement ultimately belongs to our customers, agents and partners whose trust continues to drive us to raise the bar.

Yas builds on more than three decades of legacy. What contri­butions stand out most?

Answer: Over the past three dec­ades, we have played a significant role in Tanzania’s socio-economic development. Our network con­nects communities, enables busi­nesses to grow and supports access to essential services such as educa­tion, healthcare and financial ser­vices.

In the past year alone, we pro­cured goods and services worth Sh569 billion from local suppliers, paid Sh418 billion in commissions to partners, and contributed more than Sh2.8 trillion in taxes to the government in the past 5 years.

As one of Tanzania’s, top employ­ers, we employ hundreds of profes­sionals directly and support more than 300,000 agents nationwide, creating opportunities for entrepre­neurship and economic participa­tion.

Beyond connectivity, Yas supports community well-being through tar­geted CSR initiatives in health, edu­cation, economic empowerment and environmental sustainability.

Programs such as Yas Green for Kili project, we are restoring the ecosys­tem around Mt. Kilimanjaro, safe­guarding water sources in the region and engaging communities in sus­tainable environmental practices.

Looking ahead, what is the next phase of Yas’s network and digital infrastructure strategy?

Looking ahead, our focus is to deepen our position as Tanzania’s leading digital infrastructure pro­vider and at the heart of that ambi­tion are our people.

While we continue to invest in advanced technologies such as 5G and fibre and expand our network footprint, we recognise that infra­structure alone does not deliver exceptional service. It is the exper­tise, dedication and passion of the teams that bring the network to life every day.

We boast of a highly skilled and experienced workforce that is deeply committed to deliver­ing the best experience to our cus­tomers. Without this strong human foundation, it would not be possible to achieve the level of performance and customer experience we are known for today.