Yas cements position as Tanzania’s network leader with widest coverage and fastest speeds

One year after unveiling its new identity, Yas Tanzania says the transformation was a deliberate move to position itself at the heart of Tanzania’s digital revolution- expanding opportunities and improving lives.
This strategy is anchored in significant investment in infrastructure, network expansion, and delivering a superior connectivity experience to millions of Tanzanians.
Chief Executive Officer, Pierre Canton-Bacara, explains how Yas is turning this ambition into measurable leadership, driving sustainable growth.
Question: One year after the rebrand, how would you define Yas’s position in Tanzania’s telecom market today?
Answer: One year on, Yas has firmly established itself as Tanzania’s network leader, defined by the strength, scale and performance of our infrastructure.
Today, we operate Tanzania’s strongest and widest 4G network footprint and a rapidly expanding 5G network serving more than 30 million customers across Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.
This leadership is not just a claim; it has been independently validated by Ookla Speed test, where we have emerged as the fastest mobile network in Tanzania for three consecutive years.
Our position is the result of deliberate and sustained investment. We have committed more than TZS 1 trillion to modernise and expand our network infrastructure, ensuring that our customers benefit from faster speeds, improved reliability and a consistently high-quality digital experience.
Reliable connectivity is the foundation of digital transformation, enabling education, entrepreneurship and economic growth across Tanzania. Building the strongest network has been our top priority from day one
In an increasingly competitive telecom market, what differentiates Yas’s network from others?
Answer: In a highly competitive market, our differentiation comes down to three factors: the strength & coverage of our network, the breadth of our digital ecosystem, and our commitment to inclusion.
First, we lead through infrastructure. As earlier mentioned, we operate the fastest and widest 4G coverage, a fast-growing 5G network, and over 5,000 kilometres of fibre ensuring customers experience faster speeds, wider reach and more reliable connectivity wherever they are.
Second, we go beyond connectivity. As a digital lifestyle provider, we offer integrated solutions across voice, data, devices, financial services and enterprise, enabling individuals and businesses to fully participate in the digital economy.
Finally, our focus on inclusion sets us apart. We continue to expand into underserved areas, making digital access more affordable. Most recently, we built 33% of the 758 UCSAF sites and proactively upgraded all our UCSAF sites from 2G to 4G at our own cost.
The rebrand was framed as a commitment to digital innovation and economic empowerment. What tangible progress has been made so far?
Answer: That’s true, and we have tangible results towards this commitment.
First, we have strengthened network capacity to meet growing demand for high-speed data services. Today, we operate more than 4,700 sites countrywide (over 1000 more than the next service provider), supporting a high-performance digital ecosystem.
Second, we are expanding access to digital tools, particularly smartphones. Through device financing and partnerships, we have increased smartphone penetration by 17%, making it easier for more Tanzanians to access digital services
Third, we are investing in people-focused digital empowerment programmes. Through initiatives such as Apps & Girls, we are supporting young women to build skills in technology and innovation, helping bridge the digital gender gap.
Through Yas e-Schools, we are expanding access to digital learning for students across the country, reaching tens of thousands of learners and improving access to education in underserved areas.
Together, infrastructure, devices and skills are enabling more Tanzanians to participate in the economy.
Yas has been recognised as the fastest network in Tanzania for three consecutive years. What does this achievement mean?
Answer: Being recognised as Tanzania’s fastest mobile network for three consecutive years by Ookla is a strong independent validation of our strategy and execution.
Network leadership is defined by speed, reliability and coverage so this recognition confirms that our long-term strategy is delivering measurable results.
For our customers, this translates into tangible benefits: faster browsing, smoother streaming, quicker downloads and dependable connectivity when it matters most.
More importantly, strong digital infrastructure enables real economic opportunity. From students accessing online education, to entrepreneurs running digital businesses, and SMEs processing payments, connectivity plays a central role in driving progress
This achievement ultimately belongs to our customers, agents and partners whose trust continues to drive us to raise the bar.
Yas builds on more than three decades of legacy. What contributions stand out most?
Answer: Over the past three decades, we have played a significant role in Tanzania’s socio-economic development. Our network connects communities, enables businesses to grow and supports access to essential services such as education, healthcare and financial services.
In the past year alone, we procured goods and services worth Sh569 billion from local suppliers, paid Sh418 billion in commissions to partners, and contributed more than Sh2.8 trillion in taxes to the government in the past 5 years.
As one of Tanzania’s, top employers, we employ hundreds of professionals directly and support more than 300,000 agents nationwide, creating opportunities for entrepreneurship and economic participation.
Beyond connectivity, Yas supports community well-being through targeted CSR initiatives in health, education, economic empowerment and environmental sustainability.
Programs such as Yas Green for Kili project, we are restoring the ecosystem around Mt. Kilimanjaro, safeguarding water sources in the region and engaging communities in sustainable environmental practices.
Looking ahead, what is the next phase of Yas’s network and digital infrastructure strategy?
Looking ahead, our focus is to deepen our position as Tanzania’s leading digital infrastructure provider and at the heart of that ambition are our people.
While we continue to invest in advanced technologies such as 5G and fibre and expand our network footprint, we recognise that infrastructure alone does not deliver exceptional service. It is the expertise, dedication and passion of the teams that bring the network to life every day.
We boast of a highly skilled and experienced workforce that is deeply committed to delivering the best experience to our customers. Without this strong human foundation, it would not be possible to achieve the level of performance and customer experience we are known for today.
In the coming years, our customers can expect a network that not only connects them, but empowers them to grow, innovate and succeed in an increasingly digital world.