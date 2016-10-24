Monday, October 24, 2016

Work permit conditions set for review

Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African

Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Co-operation Dr Augustino Mahiga admitted that there’s a problem in that area and could affect bilateral investment between the countries. PHOTO|FILE 

In Summary

  • Some European and Asian countries are said to face too many difficulties to get the local working permit; a trend that hinder them from investing and do business in Tanzania.
Advertisement
By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government is planning to review conditions for accessing work permits after receiving complaints from embassies that the hurdles blocked potential foreign investors.

Some European and Asian countries are said to face too many difficulties to get the local working permit; a trend that hinder them from investing and do business in Tanzania.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Co-operation Dr Augustino Mahiga admitted that there’s a problem in that area and could affect bilateral investment between the countries.

“I have received requests from 21 countries from Asia and Europe that have embassies here asking the government to look into possibility of reviewing conditions of getting the work permits as many are unable to come to invest due to that,” he said at the weekend.

“We are moving into the industrialization and foreign investors are important since they have modern technologies. We will sit and discuss with representatives of the countries on how we can sort this out. It’s a minor thing that can be discussed,” Dr Mahiga added during the marking of 50th years of diplomatic relations between Switzerland and Tanzania.

He cited Switzerland as one of the leading countries to produce good watches that could also bring the factory into Tanzania instead of importing the products.

Swiss Ambassador to Tanzania Ms Florence Tinguely Mattli told The Citizen that her country is ready to invest here but most of Swiss investors and businessmen were complaining about the working permits.

Ms Mattli said more than 40 Swiss enterprises were operating in Tanzania and most of the local cocoa is exported to her country.

She said that 25 per cent of her country’s population is made up of foreigners as the country hires foreign expertise in different despite having a good number of educated people and high technologies.

“Tanzania is heading to industrialization and the issue of hiring expertise is very important to benefit the local people,” she said adding that there is big potential in agribusiness, oil and gas and minerals.

advertisement

In The Headlines

45 minutes ago

Moroccan king gets tumultuous welcome in Dar

King Mohammed VI of Morocco arrived in the country yesterday for a three-day state visit.

25 minutes ago

Ubungo mayoral poll put off as CCM wins in Kinondoni

Mayoral elections in the Ubungo Municipality were suspended indefinitely yesterday due to

  • News
    Investment climate still not good: report  
  • News
    UK firm to build Sh2tr resort in Zanzibar  
  • News
    NSSF all set to construct modern hospital in Dar  
  • News
    Three Tanzanians join Eisenhower  