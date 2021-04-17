Precision Air seeks share of tourists’ money with Dar-Serengeti flights

Dar es Salaam. Precision Air (PW) has launched a new route from Dar es Salaam to Serengeti as it seeks to get an increased share of revenues that come with tourists to the Serengeti National Park.

The PW corporate affairs manager, Mr Hillary Mremi told The Citizen on Tuesday that the new route was officially launched at the weekend.

“We expect to fly between the two destinations four times in a week including on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays,” he said.

According to him, Serengeti is one of the country’s famous tourist attractions but tourists were either forced to land at Arusha or Kilimanjaro before being driven to the destination.

Located in the northern part of the country, Serengeti National Park is famous for its massive annual migration of wildebeest and zebra in search of new pasture.

The herds move north from their breeding grounds in the grassy southern plains whereby in the process, they cross the marshy western corridor’s crocodile-infested Grumeti River.

Others veer northeast to the Lobo Hills, home to black eagles. Black rhinos inhabit the granite outcrops of the Moru Kopjes.



According to Mr Mremi, the airline believes that the potential for Serengeti had not been fully exploited and hence the need to deploy flights to the area.

He said Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa) has put up a friendly environment that enables easier access of the route.

So far, Precision Air flies to 12 destinations locally including to Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Bukoba, Musoma, Kigoma, Tabora, Kahama, Mtwara, Zanzibar Dar es Salaam and now Serengeti.



It also flies to Nairobi and Entebbe in Kenya and Uganda respectively.

