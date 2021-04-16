Kibiti gunshot survivor doing well

Dar es Salaam. Mr Michael Martine, who was shot by unknown men in Mangwi village, Mchukwi ward in Kibiti district, is recovering at Muhimbili National Hospital, where he was operated on.

Mr Martine, whose eyes were gorged off after he was shot, was operated on Thursday, a statement from MNH reveals.

He was referred to MNH on Wednesday from Michukwi Mission Hospital, where he received emergency treatment

Mr Martine was injured on Tuesday after gunmen shot dead two village leaders in Kibiti District.

Those, who were killed are Chairman and Executive Officer of Mangwi Village, Mr Hamisi Mkima and Mr Mwarami Shamte, respectively.

The gangsters then ordered Mr Martine’s wife and children to leave the house before they set it on fire.