Lowassa released, investigation continues

Dar es Salaam. Just a few minutes after he arrived at the Director of Criminal Investigation’s office this morning, Former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa was released. According to his lawyer, Mr Peter Kibatala, the police investigation is not yet complete.

Mr Lowassa arrived in a Toyota Land Cruiser and was accompanied by his wife, Regina Lowassa. The DCI’s office has not said when Mr Lowassa should report back.

This is the fourth time that he reports to the DCI’s office in the past three weeks. Mr Lowassa is accused of making seditious remarks during an iftar hosted by Ukonga Member of Parliament Mr Mwita Waitara. He was then released on police bond and was directed to report again on June 29, which he did. And then on July 13, which he did.