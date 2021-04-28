Lugalo golfers shine at memorial tournament

Dar es Salaam. Malius Kajuni punched the air in celebration after being declared the overall winner of the Galinoma Memorial Tournament at the Lugalo Club course on Monday.

Kajuni, who was playing off handicap 24, starved off competition from over 80 competitors after chalking 37 stable ford points.

“I am delighted to win this year’s trophy. It wasn’t easy at all, but I managed to keep my composure top achieve this. It’s my belief that I will perform even better in the forthcoming tournaments,” said the winner.

The 18-hole stable ford tournament saw Aidan Nziku win the Division A title after scoring 29 points followed closely by Juma Likuli who managed 28.

Nziku, who is coming back to his best form, said the secret for his victory was hard work during practice session.

“You know practice makes perfect; I have practiced for a long time and it has borne fruit. The victory has lifted my spirit, so I am now looking to winning the upcoming tournaments,” said Nziku. He added: “This was just a small tournament, but when you win the title, it gives you more confidence to perform better in bigger events. I believe that it has changed something in the golfers.”

The B Division title went to Stephen Chuwalo who chalked 34 points while Noel Mheni settled for the second place with 31 points.

In the C Division, Samuel Mosha was triumphant after garnering 37 points followed by Simon Sayore who scored 27. Speaking after the tournament, Mosha expressed his happiness, vowing to work harder in order to win more titles.

“It was really a nice game. I played well today (Monday) and won the title. I want to continue practicing because I know I will have what it takes to win bigger events,” said elated Mosha.

Fast-rising Habiba Juma took the ladies title after carding 35 points, beating Sophie Mathias by a point.

The senior category prize went to Joseph Tairo who scored 29 points followed by Edmund Mdolwa with 28.

General Galinoma was among the popular members of Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club in the 1990s and early 2000s before joining TPDF Lugalo in the late 2000s.