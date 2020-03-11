UK health minister tests positive for Coronavirus

She started feeling ill on Friday as she was signing a statutory instrument that declared coronavirus to be a 'notifiable disease', enabling companies to obtain insurance cover.

London .Health minister Nadine Dorries has been diagnosed with coronavirus, Mail online has reported.

The Under-Secretary of State for Health, who has met hundreds of people in Parliament over the past week and attended a reception at No 10 with Boris Johnson, fell ill last Friday.

She also held a surgery on Saturday for 50 of her constituents. Tests confirmed last night that the 62-year-old had the virus and she is now in isolation and said to be recovering.

Officials are tracing everyone she has been in contact with since contracting the virus, including MPs. As a former nurse, Mrs Dorries has played a key role in drawing up plans to tackle the virus.

She met hundreds of people last week, including a large number of MPs, and attended a conference outside Westminster. On Thursday she attended a Downing Street event hosted by Mr Johnson to mark International Women's Day.

She started feeling ill on Friday as she was signing a statutory instrument that declared coronavirus to be a 'notifiable disease', enabling companies to obtain insurance cover.

The health minister held the surgery in her Mid Bedfordshire constituency on Saturday.

Over the weekend she experienced the 'classic symptoms' of the disease – a dry cough, high temperature and 'vice-like' pain in her chest.

Mrs Dorries, who is a mother of three, said: 'I can confirm I have tested positive for coronavirus. As soon as I was informed I took all the advised precautions and have been self-isolating at home.

'Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice.

'I would like to thank PHE and the wonderful NHS staff who have provided me with advice and support.'

She added on social media: 'It's been pretty rubbish but I hope I'm over the worst of it now. More worried about my 84-year-old mum who is staying with me and began with the cough today. She is being tested tomorrow. Keep safe and keep washing those hands, everyone.'

Matt Hancock, who as Health Secretary is her boss, was last night understood to be fit and well and not showing any symptoms.

He tweeted last night: 'Really sorry to hear Nadine has tested positive for coronavirus.

'She has done the right thing by self isolating at home, and both NHS and PHE staff have been brilliant.

'We all wish her well as she recovers.

'I understand why people are worried about this disease.

'We will do all we can to keep people safe, based on the best possible science.'

Mr Hancock's sentiments were echoed by the shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth, who tweeted: 'I send my very, very best wishes to @NadineDorries and absolutely endorse (what) @MattHancock is saying.

'I know this is an extremely worrying time for our constituents.

'Our NHS & PHE staff are doing us all proud in very challenging circumstances.'

The news will raise fears that Parliament may have to be closed or that restrictions will have to be placed on visitors.

A government source said: 'As with everything, we are being guided by the science on this.

'This will be treated like any other standard case.'

MPs lined up to offer their support last night after the news broke.

Mrs Dorries had been part of a team that drew up legislation to tackle coronavirus before she fell ill.

Officials are in the process of identifying all people she has been in contact with since contracting the virus, including MPs.