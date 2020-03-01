By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The government yesterday asked the public to be vigilant and refuted widely circulating reports on social media which claimed that there were suspected cases of foreigners infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, saying the authorities have mounted surveillance against a possible outbreak of the disease.

This comes at a time when the World Health Organization (WHO) has upgraded the global risk from coronavirus to its highest level, with globally confirmed cases being 83 652. Five new countries in the WHO region: Belarus, Lithuania, Netherlands, New Zealand, and

Nigeria have reported cases of COVID-19 until yesterday,

Tanzania, which was put on the list of countries at risk of importing the disease, hasn’t registered any case, said the Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Ms Ummy Mwalimu. African countries, Algeria, Nigeria and Egypt have confirmed cases but the patients had originated in other countries.

Ms Mwalimu said at a press conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday that it was high time Tanzanians took precautions against the virus and report any suspected case to the relevant authorities.

“I urge the public to ensure they wash their face and hands after touching objects that are contaminated, avoid unnecessary physical contacts such as shaking hands or , hugging,” said Ms Mwalimu.

Due to travel links with China, Tanzania faces a risk of transmission of the COVID-19, whose epicentre is the Chinese city, Wuhan. The disease has so far affected 51 countries around the world and killed more than 2,858, says WHO.

The health minister allayed fears over 504 Tanzanians studying in China, saying the government through Tanzanian Embassy to China was closely monitoring the situation to ensure they remained safe.

Further, the minister said “The government has strengthened the screening of travellers at the ports and border. Over 11, 048 travellers from affected countries have been screened,” said the Ms Ummy.

“We have also purchased personal preventive equipment for coronavirus which have been distributed to all regional and district health facilities across the country,” she added.