Covid-19: Tanzania’s cases rise to 284 with 30 new patients

He said that of the 284 cases 11 had healed and discharged, 10 had succumbed to the virus whereas the others were still under treatment with seven under special care.

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s cases of Covid-19 today soared to 284 after 30 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said today April 22.

The Premier was speaking at a national prayer at Karimjee Grounds in Dar es Salaam where he called upon the nation to take all the necessary precaution against the deadly virus.

He, however, did not mention the areas where these new cases had come from after 17 regions registered positive cases on Monday.

On Monday April 20, 84 people tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total number of infections to 254.

In a statement released by the ministry, the patients were spread out in 17 regions of mainland Tanzania including with Dar es Salaam being the worst hit.

The cases were as follows, Dar es Salaam (33), Arusha (4), Mbeya (3), Kilimanjaro (3), Pwani (3), Tanga (3) , Dodoma (3) Manyara (2) Ruvuma (2) Morogoro(2) and Mwanza 3.