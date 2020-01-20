Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart Kagame to Meet in London

By URN

President Yoweri Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame are expected to meet in London on the sidelines of the UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020 which starts today.

If it goes ahead, this will be the first meeting for the Presidents since last August when they met in Luanda, Angola where they signed a peace memorandum of understanding intended to resolve a dispute that has seen the border between two countries closed for at least a year.

If they meet, according to an official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it will give a clear glimpse on whether the dispute is nearing resolution.

Over Christmas, President Museveni sent Uganda’s United Nations Permanent representative ambassador Adonia Ayebare to meet Kagame, the gesture the latter described as positive.

This month, Uganda released nine Rwandans and repatriated them to Kigali. In return, Rwanda also released four Ugandans – both steps seen as on the way to mend the stretched relations between the two countries.

In London, Museveni travelled with foreign Affairs minister Sam Kutesa, whose attempt to reach compromise with Rwanda officials in the Kampala meeting last month failed. Officials said only President Museveni and Kagame could resolve the dispute.

Finance minister Matia Kasaija and state minister Evelyn Anite also travelled with the president. Rwanda says during the summit, with the World Bank will launch a 3-year, fixed-rate, RWF-denominated bond worth USD 40 million at the London Stock Exchange.

The summit, which brings together 21 African countries with the UK and African companies, is one of those avenues the UK is seeking to endear itself more closely to Africa as it nears its complete exit from the European Union.