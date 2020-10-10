Magufuli promises heaven on earth for Dar city

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. CCM presidential candidate John Magufuli yesterday made promises to change Dar es Salaam City as he marketed the ruling party’s candidates in the first day of campaigning in the commercial capital. Ranging from transport infrastructure to health and sanitation projects, Dr Magufuli said he would make sure that the city changes by improving the facilities, finishing the ongoing development projects as well as addressing the existing challenges.

“I want to change the city with advanced infrastructure such as flyovers, tarmac roads and rapid transit facilities which will not only decongest Dar es Salaam but also modernise it,” said Dr Magufuli who addressed a campaign rally at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

“I wish one day those landing from developed countries to think that they are still there after arriving in Dar es Salaam. And, this can be done given what we are planning to implement,” he said.

Dr Magufuli also defended his big projects, which the opposition has been criticizing as not being people-centred.

He said if the opposition had not seen such projects in other countries, then there was nothing wrong for Tanzania to be the first in having such infrastructure.

Thousands turned out at the stadium to listen to the ruling party’s presidential candidate and those seeking constituency seats.

Top artistes - including Ali Kiba, Diamond Platnumz and Harmonise, among others - also entertained the gathering that lasted from morning to the afternoon.

However, the city’s hot sun hit on the participants causing some to faint. First aid groups made sure that all necessary support was provided including lifting those who needed assistance.

It was also a good day for food and drink vendors who had camped outside the stadium since morning.

Those with snacks, drinks and ice creams made a killing at the stadium. This is Magufuli’s first rally in the commercial capital, which has a significant presence of the opposition.

In 2015 General Election, six of the 10 parliamentary seats in the city were taken by the opposition.

However, three of the opposition MPs later defected to the ruling party and defended their seats through CCM.

Dr Magufuli now wants to see all constituencies fall under the ruling party saying this year’s nomination process was so tight that CCM obtained the cream to win.

The marketing of the parliamentary candidates started with the founder and archbishop of Glory of Christ Tanzania Church Josephat Gwajima who is contesting for Kawe constituency. Mr Gwajima did not lead in the primaries but was nominated by the ruling party with Dr Magufuli saying he speaks the truth.

“The winner in the primary elections was my nephew but as a chairman, I dropped his name. He could never compete with Gwajima who always speaks the truth,” said Dr Magufuli.

For Ukonga constituency, Dr Magufuli asked Tanzanians to vote for former Ilala mayor Jerry Slaa, saying his father died in a helicopter accident while campaigning for CCM in 2015.

He also warned over dirty campaigns based on tribalism which he said were emerging in Ukonga.

He also touted Prof Kitila Mkumbo for Ubungo constituency saying he will address water supply issues which he described to be low in the area. Dr Magufuli appointed Prof Mkumbo to be the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Water even as the university don was a member of the opposition ACT Wazalendo.

He later defected to CCM and now is vying for the parliamentary seat through the ruling party.

For Temeke and Segerea constituencies whose both candidates from the ruling party were females, Dr Magufuli also warned people who spoke badly about them because of their gender.