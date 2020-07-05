Tanzanian boxer to lock horns with Congolese opponent

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A Tanzanian professional boxer, who came to prominence in recent times, Hassan Mwakinyo, will be among boxers lined up to take part in an international programme scheduled to take place in Dar es Salaam on August 8, this year.

The boxer’s promoter, Ally Mwazoa, said they are currently immersed in preparations ahead of the event in which Mwakinyo will slug it out with Eric Kazadi, a Congolese boxer who lives in South Africa.

Mwazoa said Mwakinyo is currently training under his coach, Hamis Mwakinyo, in his home region of Tanga.

“Mwakinyo will be in action in the boxing ring on August 8 with an opponent to be named later, after a contract is signed. We have agreed with his opponent first, before revealing his name,” Mwazoa stressed.

Mwakinyo is now struggling to get back on track after being dropped from the world’s boxing record known as boxrec. The boxer is now rated 77th out of 1,937 in the recently-released rankings by the boxrec.

Last year, the talented but humble boxer made tremendous strides after registering a technical knock-out (TKO) win against England’s Sam Eggington at the Birmingham Arena.

The convincing victory powered the then 23-year-old boxer into the top 20 in the world. He was ranked 16th out of 1,845 super welterweight boxers.

Eggington, one of the best super welterweight boxers in England, is now ranked 29th in the world in the same weight category.