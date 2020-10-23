Yanga close in on Azam as Simba SC suffer first defeat

Their archrivals, who are also the defending champions, Simba SC, dropped three points following a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Tanzania Prisons at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga.

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) yesterday cut the gap on Vodacom Premier League (VPL) leaders Azam FC to five points after beating Polisi Tanzania 1-0 at Uhuru Stadium in Dae es Salaam yesterday.

Their archrivals, who are also the defending champions, Simba SC, dropped three points following a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Tanzania Prisons at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga.

Tanzania Prisons goal was scored by Samson Mbangula in the 48th minute after a good cross from Michael Ismail. They now have nine points.

Yanga scored their goal through deflected shot from Mukoko Tonombe in the 70th minute to give their new coach, Cedric Kaze, a fine start.

Kaze replaced Zlatko Krmpotic coached Yanga for 37 days only. The Jangwani Street giants have 16 points from six matches.

Azam FC are the only side that have won all their seven matches, accumulating 21 points.

Simba remain in the third position with 13 points from six matches.

It was the first defeat since the season kicked off.

Records show that Simba have failed to score against Tanzania Prisons in three matches since last season.

Simba’s captain Mohammed Zimbwe said they lost after making a defensive mistake, which benefitted their opponents.

“We created many scoring chances, but we were unlucky in front of the goal.

“However, I am confident that we will bounce back in the next match,” said Hussein.

Tanzania Prisons captain Benjamin Asukile praised his team for said their hard fighting spirit paid off considering that they were playing the defending champions.