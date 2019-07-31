IAAF testosterone war: Timeline for Caster Semenya

By AFP

PARIS. Timeline of South Africa's double Olympic champion Caster Semenya, who is disputing new IAAF regulations on female testosterone levels, but has been blocked from defending her world 800m title in Doha in September.

Semenya, then 18, wins gold in the 800m at African Junior Championships, the fastest time of the year

Shortly before the world championships in Berlin, Semenya unknowingly takes a gender test. She goes on to win gold, bettering her world-lead time. News of her test is then leaked

Reports that Semenya's test in Berlin showed she had both male and female characteristics

After eight months out, the IAAF clear Semenya to compete

Semenya wins 800m silver at London Olympics, later upgraded to gold after Russian winner Mariya Savinova is banned for life for doping. Semenya is also awarded 2011 world gold The IAAF ban Indian sprinter Dutee Chand after a test reveals high levels of testosterone

Chand challenges IAAF's so-called gender tests

Chand is cleared to compete and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) suspends, for two years, an earlier version of IAAF rules requiring female athletes to take testosterone-suppressing medication

Semenya wins 800m gold in Rio Olympics

The IAAF introduces new rules for female athletes with naturally high testosterone competing in events from the 400m to mile

Semenya says she will go to CAS to challenge IAAF rules, which she calls unfair

Semenya loses challenge at CAS, but appeals to Swiss federal supreme court

Swiss court temporarily suspends IAAF rules, freeing Semenya to compete. The IAAF vows to fight the ruling.

Semenya wins the rarely-run 2,000m in Montreuil, Paris, before also triumphing in the 800m at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meet on June 30