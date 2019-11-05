Yanga sack Zahera, name Mkwasa caretaker coach
Tuesday November 5 2019
Dar es Salaam. Mainland soccer giants Young Africans have sacked coach Mwinyi Zahera.
Former national soccer team, Taifa Stars, coach Boniface Mkwasa has been appointed the team’s caretaker coach.
This comes two days after Yanga, as the Jangwani Street giants crashed out of the Africa Confederation Cup.
Club president Mshindo Msolla confirmed yesterday that Mkwasa will be in charge of the team for two or so weeks while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time coach.