CRDB sees strong year ahead after Sh206bn profit-after-tax

Dar es Salaam. CRDB Bank Plc has projected continued growth in 2026 after posting a profit after tax of Sh206.2 billion in the first quarter of the year.

Speaking during the bank’s Shareholders and Stakeholders Forum in Dar es Salaam, CRDB Group chief executive officer Abdulmajid Nsekela said the results reflected the bank’s long-term strategy, digital transformation and regional expansion.

The forum, held under the theme Shared Vision for Growth, brought together investors, regulators and business partners ahead of the bank’s annual general meeting next week.

Dr Nsekela said first-quarter profit rose by 18.9 percent, while total assets reached Sh23.9 trillion. Customer deposits increased to Sh16.2 trillion and loans and advances stood at Sh14.7 trillion.

He said the bank maintained its leadership position in the sector, holding a 28 percent market share in customer deposits, 27 percent in total assets and 29 percent in loans and advances.

According to Dr Nsekela, digital banking continues to drive growth, with 98 percent of all transactions now conducted outside branches. The bank processes more than 276 million transactions annually valued at over Sh864 trillion.

He added that half of all new accounts are opened through digital channels, while 40 percent of transactions are conducted outside normal banking hours.

“With more than 40,000 CRDB Wakala, over 700 ATMs and 261 branches across the region, we continue to expand financial inclusion and improve access to banking services,” he said.

The bank has extended more than Sh2.1 trillion in financing to small and medium-sized enterprises, benefiting over 120,000 customers. Microfinance lending surpassed Sh302 billion, supporting more than 110,000 businesses.

CRDB subsidiaries also recorded growth in the first quarter, with CRDB Burundi posting a profit after tax of Sh12.9 billion, CRDB DR Congo earning Sh828 million and CRDB Insurance reporting Sh1.8 billion.

Board chairperson Neema Mori said the bank’s performance reflected disciplined execution and sound governance.