Ewura warns businesses against building fuel stations without permits

Dar es Salaam. The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) has cautioned entrepreneurs planning to establish petrol stations across the country to secure official construction permits before commencing work, warning that failure to comply could result in heavy penalties.

The warning came in a press statement issued on Friday, October 3, 2025, during a consultative meeting in Iringa, amid reports that some investors, particularly in rural districts, were rushing to build stations without following due process.

Ewura said such practices undermine regulatory standards and pose safety, health, and environmental risks.

Ewura Central Zone Manager, Ms Hawa Lweno, told stakeholders from the downstream petroleum, electricity, and water sectors that anyone intending to build a petrol station must first obtain a construction permit from the authority.

“Failure to comply with this legal requirement will attract a fine of up to Sh20 million,” she stressed.

Ms Lweno explained that the permit process is more than a formality, noting that it enables Ewura’s technical teams to inspect sites to ensure compliance with national standards, including fire safety systems, environmental protection measures, and safe distances from schools, hospitals, and residential areas.

“This permit is essential because it allows our experts to confirm that construction meets the required health, safety, and environmental benchmarks,” she added.

The government has recently encouraged investment in fuel retailing, particularly in underserved rural areas where access to reliable energy remains a challenge. However, officials insist growth must be orderly.

Observers note a surge in applications to build fuel stations, driven by expanding road networks and growing demand for transport and logistics.

Yet, unregulated construction risks accidents, fuel leakages, and breaches of urban planning laws.

At the Iringa meeting, one participant, Mr David Mlyapatali, praised Ewura’s outreach, saying many entrepreneurs enter the fuel retail business without understanding their obligations.

“This meeting has been very beneficial because it has given us clarity on the procedures and our responsibilities,” he said.

Under the Petroleum Act and Ewura regulations, investors must first apply for a construction permit and undergo technical reviews before receiving an operating licence. Non‑compliance can lead to fines, closure orders, or legal action.

Ms Lweno emphasised that Ewura welcomes investment but will not compromise on safety. “Follow the law first. Doing so protects your business and the community you serve,” she stressed.