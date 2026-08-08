TADB disburses Sh1.55 trillion to empower 2.6 million farmers and agribusinesses

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) has extended loans worth Sh1.55 trillion to 862 projects, benefiting more than 2.6 million Tanzanians across the country.

TADB's managing director, Mr Frank Nyabundege, said on Saturday, August 8, 2026, that Sh1.32 trillion, equivalent to 84 percent of the bank’s total lending, had been disbursed since President Samia Suluhu Hassan's government came into office.

He said the financing had supported farmers, livestock keepers and fishers, as well as projects involving irrigation, storage and agro-processing.

“These funds have reached farms, livestock and fisheries projects, irrigation schemes, warehouses, silos and processing industries, helping to increase production, add value to agricultural products and improve access to markets,” he said.

Mr Nyabundege made the remarks in a statement delivered during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Nanenane exhibitions, where TADB was the main sponsor.

He said Sh611.8 billion of the bank’s financing had gone into food crops, while strategic value chains, including edible oils, coffee, cashews, sugar and cotton, had received Sh884.24 billion.

According to him, the financing was contributing to the transformation of agriculture from subsistence farming to commercially oriented production.

“These are the changes that turn crops into products, products into jobs and jobs into improved livelihoods for Tanzanians,” he said.

He said TADB had also expanded access to finance for smallholder farmers through its credit guarantee fund, which has a capital base of Sh108 billion.

Through the fund, the bank has enabled financial institutions to provide Sh692 billion in loans to smallholder farmers, reaching more than 657,000 beneficiaries through 21 financial institutions.

“For every one shilling committed as a guarantee, more than six shillings in loans have been unlocked for farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs,” he said.

Mr Nyabundege attributed the bank’s growing capacity to lend partly to an increase in its capital, which he said had risen from Sh60 billion to Sh452 billion.

The government has contributed Sh392 billion, equivalent to 86.7 percent of the increase, during President Hassan’s administration.

“This is a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to making agriculture a pillar of food security, employment and economic growth,” he said.

The investment has also helped TADB gain international recognition, with Mr Nyabundege saying the bank had been awarded the Global Brand Award 2026 for being the best bank providing financial solutions to Tanzania’s agricultural sector.

However, he said the bank measured its success by the impact of its financing on ordinary Tanzanians rather than by awards.

“Our greatest achievement is not the award. It is the food that reaches people’s tables, crops that are saved from going to waste, factories that add value to agricultural products, jobs that are created, markets that expand and incomes that increase for Tanzanian families,” he said.

Looking ahead, Mr Nyabundege said TADB would continue supporting the government’s development agenda, particularly the implementation of the National Development Vision 2050.

He said the bank would use loans and credit guarantees to attract more investment into agriculture and accelerate the adoption of technology, value addition and commercial farming.

“As Tanzania implements Vision 2050, TADB is committed to being a strong partner of the government in building a competitive, productive and commercially driven agricultural sector,” he said.

He added that the bank would continue working with the private sector and other financial institutions to mobilise capital for agricultural projects capable of creating jobs, improving food security and raising household incomes.