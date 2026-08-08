Foreigner killed in fiery Tanzania’s Arusha–Moshi highway crash

Arusha. One male foreign national has died, and two others were injured after a passenger bus and a minivan collided and caught fire at King’ori in Arumeru District, Arusha Region.

The accident occurred on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at around 10:30 am along the Arusha–Moshi highway, when a bus travelling from Arusha towards Tanga collided with a minivan from Kilimanjaro bound for Arusha.

A statement issued by Arusha Regional Police Commander SACP Justine Masejo says the passenger bus collided with a minivan.

He noted that after colliding, the vehicles burst into flames, causing the death of one passenger, a foreign national who was in the minivan, while two other occupants in the vehicle sustained injuries.

“After colliding, the vehicles caught fire, leading to the death of one foreign passenger and injuring two others who were in the minivan,” reads part of the statement.

“The minivan was coming from Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) heading towards Arusha carrying foreign nationals. In the minivan, we rescued two injured persons, the driver and a nine-year-old boy who is a foreign national, while another foreign national died, and further procedural steps are ongoing,” according to the statement.

Arusha Regional Police Commander SACP Justine Masejo (centre) confers with Arumeru District Traffic Officer SP Adam Kimbesi (right) and Arusha Regional Fire Commander SSF Osward Mwanjelele at the King'ori crash scene on Saturday, August 8, 2026. PHOTO | JANETH MUSHI

He stated that the Police Force is continuing with investigations in collaboration with other security organs to establish the cause of the accident.

Mr Masejo urged drivers to strictly adhere to traffic laws and road safety regulations, affirming that the Police Force will continue taking stern action against anyone found violating the laws.

Arusha Regional Fire and Rescue Force Commander Osward Mwanjejele said they received news of the crash and rushed to the scene to conduct rescue and firefighting operations.

He noted that upon arriving at the scene, they managed to rescue all passengers who were aboard the bus as well as the two injured occupants from the minivan.