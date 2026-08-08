When tradition meets technology: How Vodacom is transforming savings in Mbinga

Mbinga. As Vodacom Tanzania undergoes digital transformation, the telecom giant is ensuring local culture is not left behind, operating under the philosophy that when tradition meets technology, great new possibilities emerge.

Vodacom is now reaching a majority of customers in Mbinga and Nyasa districts through the Kioda Festival, where local women's groups have received specialized training on financial savings.

As a result of the initiative, more than 60 M-Koba accounts have been opened, enabling local women to save and grow their money through M-Wekeza.

This marks a significant shift, moving from zero savings to storing and investing funds digitally via Vodacom’s M-Wekeza platform.

Speaking on the initiative, Vodacom Ruvuma Regional Manager Simon Sagenge emphasised the company's commitment to reaching every individual and social group across the region.

He explained that the overarching goal is to provide widespread education on digital investments and Vodacom’s financial products, thereby empowering everyone, from smallholder farmers to local investors, to benefit through M-Wekeza.

“At Vodacom, we value our culture and traditions. That is why we say: Tuko nawe tena na tena [We are with you time and again],” said Mr Sagenge.

Commenting on the campaign, Mpapa Ward Councillor, Mr Eric Msuha, noted that contributors to local kihonda drama groups have been trained on how to utilise the M-Koba payment model to streamline and collect group contributions for funerals, weddings, and commercial ventures.

Consequently, Mr Msuha urged residents to adopt M-Koba, highlighting its safety, transparency, and ease of use for community group management.