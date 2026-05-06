TIB, Tiseza partner to fast-track SEZ development

Dar es Salaam. TIB Development Bank has entered into partnership with the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (Tiseza) aimed at accelerating investment and fast-tracking the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) across the country.

The two institutions formalised the collaboration through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) yesterday, signalling a renewed push to strengthen Tanzania’s investment climate and support long-term economic growth in line with national priorities, including Vision 2050.

Under the agreement, TIB and Tiseza will adopt a coordinated approach to investment promotion and facilitation, focusing on streamlining processes, providing targeted technical support and improving access to finance—key factors in attracting and sustaining high-quality investments.

The partnership also places emphasis on empowering local enterprises, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs) operating within SEZs. Through capacity-building programmes, the initiative seeks to enhance investment readiness, strengthen financial management and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Tiseza Director General, Mr Gilead Teri, described the MoU as a significant step towards building a more competitive and investor-friendly economy.

“This partnership brings together complementary strengths in investment facilitation and development financing. It will enable us to accelerate investment flows, promote value addition and create meaningful employment opportunities for Tanzanians,” he said.

TIB Development Bank Managing Director, Mr Deogratius Kwiyukwa, said the lender will play a central role in unlocking long-term capital and structuring viable investment projects.

“By partnering with Tiseza, we are strengthening the pipeline of bankable opportunities and ensuring that enterprises—especially those within Special Economic Zones—have access to the financial and technical support needed to grow and compete globally,” he said.

He added that the three-year partnership will include training programmes to help investors access financing from banks and other financial institutions.

A key component of the collaboration will be the mobilisation of funding for SEZ projects through dedicated credit lines, guarantee schemes, blended finance solutions and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models, particularly for infrastructure development.

The two institutions will also jointly undertake research to inform policy decisions, while establishing monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to ensure projects deliver measurable outcomes.