Fifty shades of green: Dear hitmakers, we’re more than one colour

Can we talk about this sudden obsession with green in the music scene?

Every other week there’s a brand-new track, EP, or album flashing a leafy title like it’s the only shade on the colour wheel.

It’s starting to feel less like a playlist and more like a political rally with a beat.

Listen, we get it...green is fresh, it pops on a poster, and yes, it’s an election year. But are we your blue, purple, or neon-orange fans?

Some of us just came for bangers, not ballot vibes. Not everyone wants to wear the same party-coloured headphones.

Music has always flirted with politics, sure, but now it’s like every hook is winking at the campaign trail.

The risk? Your “evergreen” jam might wilt the minute the posters come down. A song that could’ve been timeless ends up stamped with an expiry date and a voter-registration form.

And don’t tell us it’s just “marketing”. We see you chasing hashtags like a DJ chasing the drop.

But trust, the biggest hits aren’t about riding the colour of the season, they’re about making us dance, cry, or scream-sing in traffic no matter who’s running for office.

Trendy titles might grab a few extra clicks today, but real classics keep the crowd moving long after election fever cools.

Part of the magic of music is how it unites a room full of total strangers.

At a concert, nobody stops mid-chorus to check party manifestos. We’re too busy losing our voices to the same bassline.

When every title leans one way, you shrink that magic. What should be a universal jam suddenly feels like a members-only anthem, and the dance floor gets a lot less colourful.

And think about it... colour trends change fast.

Today it’s green; tomorrow it could be millennial pink or cosmic silver. Are you really going to repaint your entire catalogue every campaign cycle?

That’s exhausting, for you and for us. Your fans didn’t sign up for a four-year rebranding plan; they signed up for your sound.

This isn’t about banning politics from art. If a cause fires you up, sing it loud and proud.

Music has always powered movements, from freedom anthems to protest chants. But there’s a difference between heartfelt commentary and name-dropping a trending colour just to ride a wave.

One is art. The other is a marketing meeting with a beat.

So, dear hitmakers, paint outside the lines. Give us turquoise funk, crimson ballads, and ultraviolet bars.

Let your music be the whole rainbow instead of one campaign shade.

Because when the election confetti’s swept away, we’ll still be here..blue, purple, glitter-gold, waiting for songs that sparkle long after the polls close.