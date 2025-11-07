Miss Universe Tanzania and her journey beyond the crown

By Joanne Mwita

The boardroom at Mwananchi headquarters was bathed in late-morning light, quiet but alive with anticipation.

Moments before her arrival, the hum of conversation softened, and then she appeared.

Dressed in a crisp tailored suit, her crown gleaming just enough to remind everyone of its weight, Naisae Yona, Miss Universe Tanzania, stepped into the room not just as a beauty queen, but as a woman on a mission.

There’s something magnetic about her presence. She carries herself with poise but also with a kind of warmth that puts you instantly at ease.

The tone of our conversation was friendly and fluid, less a formal interview and more a heart-to-heart between two women who care deeply about purpose, identity, and faith.

Naise admits that she had never competed in pageantry before. “I’ve always admired it,” she says with an easy smile, “but I never really thought I’d be in it.”









The opportunity came unexpectedly, through a simple Instagram post announcing auditions.

At first, she hesitated. “I was juggling a lot, I’m a mother, I run multiple businesses, and I honestly didn’t know how I’d balance it all,” she says.

But something in her heart nudged her forward. “Sometimes you just have to take a leap of faith,” she adds. “If God puts something in your path, He will also give you the strength to walk it.”

For someone new to the world of pageantry, the learning curve was steep.

“I had to start from zero,” Naise laughs. “How to walk in heels, how to pose, how to answer questions gracefully… everything!”

She recalls long evenings spent practising her walk, recording herself, and replaying clips to notice her posture or gestures.

“At first it was awkward, my feet hurt, and my confidence wavered, but with time, those challenges became my strengths,” she says. “It taught me patience, and that growth always starts with discomfort.”





Balancing motherhood, business, and pageant preparations wasn’t easy. Some nights were sleepless, some days overwhelming.

Yet Naise pressed on, powered by her belief that purpose and perseverance go hand in hand.

When asked what inspired her to join Miss Universe Tanzania, her answer comes without hesitation: love.

“My pure love of pageantry, of beauty, of what it represents,” she says softly.

“Every little girl dreams of wearing a crown, not just for the sparkle, but for what it symbolises strength, confidence, and hope.”

For Naise, the pageant was more than a personal dream. It was a platform, an opportunity to inspire and educate others, especially women.

“I wanted to show people that whatever you put your mind to, you can do. You just need faith and the grace of God behind you.”

Her faith runs deep. It’s the thread that weaves through every part of her story.

“Everything I am and everything I do is because of God’s grace,” she says with quiet conviction. “This journey isn’t about perfection; it’s about purpose.”









It’s rare to find someone so comfortable intertwining spirituality with ambition, but Naise does it effortlessly. Her faith doesn’t just anchor her, it propels her forward.

Beyond the glitz of crowns and cameras, Naise is a woman of action. She runs a non-profit organisation focused on supporting women and children, especially those affected by cerebral palsy.

Her voice softens as she talks about it, and her eyes light up with genuine compassion.

“It’s about giving hope where it feels distant,” she says. “Sometimes, just knowing that someone believes in you can change your whole story.”

Her advocacy isn’t a pageant talking point but her calling. Every project she undertakes, every campaign she supports, stems from a deep desire to make others feel seen and valued.

“For me, beauty is not just about appearance,” she says. “It’s about the ability to uplift others, to use your platform for impact.”

Among all her titles, 'mother' remains the one that defines her most deeply.

She speaks about her child with tenderness, describing motherhood as both her grounding force and her greatest motivation.

“Being a mother reminds me daily why my advocacy matters,” Naise says, her eyes bright with emotion. “Every child deserves a chance to grow, to dream, and to be loved without limits.”

Balancing motherhood with her crown has taught her resilience and grace.

“You learn to prioritise, to trust yourself more,” she adds. “Motherhood doesn’t take away from your dreams it makes you dream bigger.”

It’s this balance of strength and softness that makes Naise not only a representative of Tanzania but of womanhood itself, multifaceted, powerful, nurturing, and unafraid.

As she prepares to represent Tanzania on the Miss Universe stage in Thailand, Naise’s excitement is palpable.

She speaks passionately about her country, its warmth, its spirit, and its adaptability.

“One of my biggest motivations is to showcase Tanzania to the world,” she says. “Not just through beauty and poise, but through our culture and character. Tanzanians are open-hearted people. We connect easily, we welcome everyone, and we find joy even in challenges. That’s the spirit I want to carry with me.”

Representing her country comes with enormous responsibility, but Naise wears it with gratitude.

“It’s not just about me,” she insists. “It’s about showing the world the strength, resilience, and grace of Tanzanians. When I walk onto that stage, I want people to see Tanzania through me, to feel our warmth, our hope, our strength.”

Her tone is calm, yet firm. There’s no nervousness, only purpose.

For her, the Miss Universe platform isn’t a competition; it’s a conversation with the world.

When our conversation wrapped up, she stood, thanked everyone warmly, and walked out the same way she had entered: confident, poised, and anchored in purpose.

Watching her leave, it was impossible not to feel that Miss Universe Tanzania isn’t just carrying a title , she’s carrying a story.

A story of faith, resilience, and representation.

A story of a woman who believes that beauty shines brightest when it serves others.