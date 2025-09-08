Carrying the village: The untold story of first-gen professionals

Several months ago, at one of those perfectly curated events, with flower arrangements and bottled water at every table, I met a young man. We had both been invited to speak. Backstage, we stood quietly, each of us reviewing our notes. Mid-sentence, I paused, and we began to exchange stories.

He told me he was from rural Shinyanga, raised by his mother and uncle. As the firstborn son, he carried their sacrifices, expectations, and belief that he could go further than they ever had. Every milestone, he said, felt communal. He pulled out his phone to show me photos. One was from a recent trip to China; he was the first of his clan to ever board a plane. Then he swiped to another, a photo of his aunt standing outside a modest mud hut, holding a framed picture of him in China. That was the photo he seemed most proud of. More than the travel itself, it was what that photo meant to those back home.

In Tanzania, first-generation professionals are often the family blueprint. Yesterday was International Literacy Day, so I share his story not just as a memory but as a lens, because literacy isn’t only the ability to read; it’s the ability to navigate systems and translate opportunity into access. For many professionals who are “firsts”, corporate literacy had to be self-taught, without a guide or safety net.

As I watched him speak on stage, I found myself wondering about the silent weight he carried. The pride, pressure and internal calculations few others could see. It made me realise how often corporate culture overlooks the psychological toll of being first, especially when the journey carries invisible expectations.

Here are 5 ways to lighten the invisible weight of being first

1. Transform survivor’s guilt into purpose. Name the feeling. When guilt shows up after a win, don’t dismiss it. Say it out loud: “This is survivor’s guilt.” Honour your success with boundaries. You can help others without abandoning yourself. Redirect guilt into guidance. Instead of carrying everyone, teach what you’ve learnt. Be a ladder, not a lifeline.

2. Replace financial overwhelm with structure. Design a monthly “family support budget”. Choose an amount, stick to it, and communicate it clearly. Create scripts for saying no with empathy. Try: “I wish I could support that right now, but I’ve already allocated my giving this month.” Separate identity from obligation. You are more than your income. Your worth isn’t your wallet.

3. Dismantle impostor syndrome with evidence. Start a “win journal”. Log one moment a week where you did something well, no matter how small. Say “thank you” instead of deflecting praise. Accept compliments as data, not just kindness. Do the work afraid. Confidence often comes after action, not before.

4. Make emotional labour visible. Track your invisible work for a week. Note every time you decode, mediate, or mentor informally. Create a template email to suggest compensation or role clarity. “I’d love to formalise this contribution; can we discuss how it fits into my KPIs?” Give yourself permission to say no. Being helpful should not come at the cost of being whole.

5. Navigate cultural obligation with intention. Define your personal boundaries. Write down what you can give emotionally, financially, and logistically, then honour it. Schedule monthly family conversations. Keep them informed so you don’t feel like you’re constantly explaining your life. Let your values lead your decisions, not pressure. Legacy and boundaries can exist in the same sentence.

Equity in the workplace should aim to account for these hidden pressures to create truly supportive and sustainable workplace environments, especially for those who are first in their families or communities to step into rooms not originally built for them, ensuring the door stays open for those coming next.