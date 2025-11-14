Congo marks milestone with first 1,000 tons of traceable artisanal cobalt

Kinshasa. The Democratic Republic of Congo’s state cobalt agency has produced its first 1,000 metric tonnes of traceable artisanal cobalt, marking a significant step in formalising a sector that supplies much of the world’s battery metal.

Congo holds around 72% of global cobalt reserves and accounts for over 74% of the world’s supply, much of which comes from informal artisanal mines.

Artisanal mining is a vital lifeline for the country, directly employing an estimated 1.5 to 2 million people and supporting more than 10 million others indirectly.

Unregulated cobalt bypasses official oversight, making the supply difficult to track and vulnerable to government confiscations.

This uncertainty reduces the volume of ethically sourced material and drives up prices for traceable cobalt.

To curb oversupply and support pricing, Congo introduced export quotas in October following a months-long ban on exports.

The quota system, administered by regulator ARESCOM, restricts exports and encourages local processing by making it less profitable for producers to ship raw cobalt abroad.

Entreprise Générale du Cobalt (EGC), established in 2019 as a subsidiary of state-owned miner Gécamines, announced its first 1,000 tonnes of traceable artisanal cobalt at a ceremony in Kolwezi, one of Congo’s main mining towns, on Thursday.

The company stated that its traceability model aims to clean up the supply chain and align production with international environmental, social, and governance standards.

“The vision is to transform artisanal cobalt into a strategic asset under Congolese control,” said EGC CEO Eric Kalala at the Kolwezi launch.

“Every tonne purchased by EGC must reflect not only the value of the mineral, but also the dignity of those who extract it.”

Global demand for cobalt is expected to rise by 40% by 2030, driven by the growing markets for electric vehicles and energy storage, according to the International Energy Agency.

Automakers and electronics firms increasingly require proof of ethical sourcing, putting pressure on producers to eliminate child labour and unsafe practices.

EGC plans to expand beyond the initial 1,000 tonnes while increasing refining capacity and capturing a larger share of the artisanal market, Kalala added.