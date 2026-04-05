Senegal bans government travel as Iran war oil shock hits public finances

Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko of the ruling party PASTEF (African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity) speaks during a political rally in Dakar, Senegal, November 8, 2025.

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Dakar. Senegal's government has suspended all non-essential foreign travel by ministers and top officials, warning of "extremely ​difficult" times ahead as the US-Israeli conflict with Iran ‌drives global oil prices higher, straining the nation's budget.

The war and Iran's effective closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz have ​roiled global energy markets, sending the price of ​benchmark Brent crude soaring and pushing governments around ⁠the world to take steps to mitigate the ​negative impacts.

Addressing a youth event in the coastal town ​of Mbour on Friday evening, Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko pointed to oil trading at about $115 a barrel, nearly twice the $62 per ​barrel assumed in Senegal's budget projections.

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"No minister in ​my government will leave the country unless it is for an ‌essential ⁠mission related to the work we are currently undertaking," he said, announcing that he had already cancelled his own planned trips to Niger, Spain and France.

Governments across ​the West African ​region and ⁠globally have scrambled to respond to the crisis with measures including fuel price increases, subsidies, and ​remote work.

Sonko cited such measures as justification ​for debt‑laden ⁠Senegal's own steps.

He said additional measures would be announced next week, with the Energy and Mines Minister expected to ⁠address ​the nation in the coming days ​to detail efforts to mitigate the impact of the price shock.

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