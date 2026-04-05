Senegal bans government travel as Iran war oil shock hits public finances

Dakar. Senegal's government has suspended all non-essential foreign travel by ministers and top officials, warning of "extremely ​difficult" times ahead as the US-Israeli conflict with Iran ‌drives global oil prices higher, straining the nation's budget.

The war and Iran's effective closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz have ​roiled global energy markets, sending the price of ​benchmark Brent crude soaring and pushing governments around ⁠the world to take steps to mitigate the ​negative impacts.

Addressing a youth event in the coastal town ​of Mbour on Friday evening, Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko pointed to oil trading at about $115 a barrel, nearly twice the $62 per ​barrel assumed in Senegal's budget projections.

"No minister in ​my government will leave the country unless it is for an ‌essential ⁠mission related to the work we are currently undertaking," he said, announcing that he had already cancelled his own planned trips to Niger, Spain and France.

Governments across ​the West African ​region and ⁠globally have scrambled to respond to the crisis with measures including fuel price increases, subsidies, and ​remote work.

Sonko cited such measures as justification ​for debt‑laden ⁠Senegal's own steps.